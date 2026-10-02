SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds Review: Still Great In Fancy New Cozy Collection Colors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

SteelSeries has been hard at work producing all kinds of gaming accessories, and if you read my review on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite high-end headset, you already know I'm a fan. The company makes everything from high-end mice to programmable LED gaming keyboards, but it's probably best known for its audio devices, and one of the company's best sellers is the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds. They launched in October 2024 in black and white, and in the years since, more colors followed.

The Glorange buds hit the market in May 2025, and now SteelSeries has done it again with the Matcha and Yuzu colors, launched in September 2026. I received the latter two buds for testing, and like anything I write a review about, I put them through the paces for a solid week. This gave me ample time to test the earbuds' technology as well as get a feel for how they work while playing a variety of games. The two sets I received are marketed for PC and Xbox users, while SteelSeries makes others marketed for PC and PlayStation 5, so there are a few options available.

Jonathan H. Kantor/SlashGear

While the technology that goes into the $199.99 SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds Cozy Collection, which encompasses the Matcha and Yuzu colors, remains the same as earlier color versions of this hardware, I made sure to test them out as much as possible. I played FPS games like "Halo: Campaign Evolved" and "Call of Duty: Black Ops 7," but I also spent hours playing games like "No Man's Sky" on the PC. Here's what I discovered after using the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for a solid week of gaming.