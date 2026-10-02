6 Appliances At Lowe's With Deep Discounts In October 2026
Lowe's has a wide range of appliances on sale right now, but you don't have a lot of time to browse the deals. From microwaves and refrigerators to washers and dryers, the store is offering up to a thousand dollars or more off your grand total. The catch is that every single one of these discounts will be gone by October 8. And that's if they don't sell out first.
We've hand-picked six steep price cuts to take advantage of before the promo's final day on October 7. That's a pretty short window, so if you've been mulling over a new appliance or two for a while now, you might get a better deal here than waiting around another month or more for Black Friday 2026 deals. Featured brands include Samsung, GE, Whirlpool, and LG. In other words, some of the most reliable appliance brands you can choose from. These six appliances below feature some of the best discounts of the bunch.
Save $1,100 on a Samsung Bespoke AI refrigerator
Samsung's Bespoke AI Standard-Depth Beverage Center French door refrigerator is currently listed at $2,299, down over $1,000 from its original price of $3,399. That's roughly 32% off the original price of this 29-cubic-foot, four-door model from one of the top smart fridge brands.
At that price, its capacity alone could be enough to make you jump on this deal. For households that need a lot of refrigerator and freezer space, it's easily the most spacious option of all the fridges featured here. It also has a FlexZone drawer with five temperature level settings and a Beverage Center for filtered water through either the built-in dispenser or an automatically refilling pitcher. The pitcher can also be used with flavor infusions, which is pretty fun, as is its dual ice maker that makes both conventional cubes and Ice Bites.
The model has 4.6 stars out of 5 based on more than 5,000 ratings. Customer feedback praises everything from its storage and organization to its beverage features and overall appearance. Just be warned: A small number of reviews do mention ice-maker problems.
Save $220 each on a Whirlpool washer and dryer
This deal actually covers two appliances: Whirlpool's 3.5-cubic-foot Deep Water Wash Auto Sensing High Efficiency Agitator top-load washer and 7-cubic-foot AutoDry System vented electric dryer. Both were originally priced at $719 a pop, but they're currently on sale for about 30% off. That brings the price of each down to $499. Now until October 7, you can get the two for under a thousand bucks before tax.
If you prefer your washers and dryers to come without all those fancy features and extras that every machine seems to come with these days, this pair might be just the thing. The washer has a 4.1-star rating out of 5 based on over 32,000 reviews, while the dryer has a 4.4-star rating out of 5 from over 34,000 reviews. Customers really appreciate the simplicity of both, with many complimenting the washer's cleaning performance and ease of use and the dryer's quiet cycles and simple controls.
Get $900 off a GE French door refrigerator
While not as dramatic a discount as the one featured with the Samsung fridge above, $900 off is still a pretty serious amount of savings. That's what you get from now until October 7 if you shop GE's Standard-Depth French door refrigerator at Lowe's. That drops the price from $2,599 to $1,699, which translates to a little more than 34% off.
The 27-cubic-foot model is 36 inches wide and includes an ice maker, an internal filtered-water dispenser, and Energy Star certification. There's also a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel exterior for easier cleaning. Customers rate this refrigerator at 4.4 out of 5 stars based on over 14,000 ratings. Many reviewers say they like how spacious the interior is, how easy it is to keep organized, and how reliable its cooling and ice production are. As with many fridges, the most common complaints come from issues with the ice maker and the water dispenser. Still, GE has been in business for a long time, so that longevity has to mean something.
Save over 30% on a GE countertop microwave
Microwaves are definitely one of the most affordable appliances in the entire kitchen, yet how many of us put off replacing them when they start to go downhill? You don't have to put up with a shoddy microwave these days, especially when Lowe's has $56 off the original price of $175 for a new GE model, bringing the price down to only $119.
GE's 1.1-cubic-foot, 950-watt stainless steel countertop microwave is super compact and comes with all the basic microwave features, like one-touch settings, adjustable power levels, defrosting, and a rotating turntable. The model has a 4.3-star rating out of 5 based on over 2,000 customer reviews. Lowe's shoppers have nice things to say about its heating performance, quiet operation, compact size, and straightforward controls. They especially like the child lock feature. Some do mention door or turntable problems after one or two years, but at this price, it still seems worth it.
Save $1,500 on an LG French door refrigerator
We've saved the biggest dollar discount of the bunch for last. Lowe's has LG's Standard-Depth Craft Ice French door refrigerator down $1,500 to $2,199. Considering its original price of $3,699, you're saving about 40% when all's said and done. This is also a Lowe's exclusive, so you should know this discount isn't going to pop up at a different hardware store or appliance dealer.
The model has a 4.4-star rating out of 5 based on over 2,900 customer ratings. Lowe's shoppers have nice things to say about its roomy interior, convenient freezer organization, and the large round Craft Ice option. That said, the most common LG fridge complaints also have to do with the ice maker. Take that into consideration, but don't think too long on it because the sale price is only good through October 7.