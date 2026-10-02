6 Appliances At Lowe's With Deep Discounts In October 2026

Lowe's has a wide range of appliances on sale right now, but you don't have a lot of time to browse the deals. From microwaves and refrigerators to washers and dryers, the store is offering up to a thousand dollars or more off your grand total. The catch is that every single one of these discounts will be gone by October 8. And that's if they don't sell out first.

We've hand-picked six steep price cuts to take advantage of before the promo's final day on October 7. That's a pretty short window, so if you've been mulling over a new appliance or two for a while now, you might get a better deal here than waiting around another month or more for Black Friday 2026 deals. Featured brands include Samsung, GE, Whirlpool, and LG. In other words, some of the most reliable appliance brands you can choose from. These six appliances below feature some of the best discounts of the bunch.