5 Tractor Supply Tools With Deep Discounts In October 2026
There are a variety of reasons you might want to visit your local Tractor Supply Co., from using the chain's various offered services to, of course, buying components or accessories for a tractor. Additionally, Tractor Supply sells various tools and equipment, including some pretty cool gadgets. Part of the fun of window shopping at a hardware store like Tractor Supply is that, if you're lucky, you might just stumble across some pretty major discounts.
Like most hardware retail chains, Tractor Supply offers regular rotating discounts on tools and accessories, and in a few circumstances, those regular discounts can get surprisingly deep — as low as 30% off or more. If you're planning a trip to your local Tractor Supply sometime in the month of October 2026, keep an eye out for these more heavily discounted tools, as you might just walk out of the store with a little more than you intended to buy.
Bosch 18V Metal Circular Saw
In addition to its various in-house brands, Tractor Supply also stocks power tools from various name brands like Milwaukee, DeWalt, and Bosch. Whether or not you'll find these major name brands offering any particularly steep discounts outside of the holiday shopping season is a bit of a toss-up, but Tractor Supply has one Bosch tool on discounted offer right now: the Bosch 18V Metal Circular Saw, down 30% to $174.99.
This handheld circular saw is specifically designed for cutting through metal, as opposed to saws intended for wood. It's safe to use on materials including conduit, steel studs, and more, with a total motor output of 4,250 RPM and a 5-3/8-inch metal cutting blade. It's equipped with a stainless-steel footplate, which helps to keep the device stable while in use, makes it more durable, and helps guide your cut line and depth. It also has an integrated chip collector, which automatically gathers up any little metal shavings that pop off while you're working in order to make post-work cleanup a little easier. It's powered by one of Bosch's Ampshare 18V battery packs, which you will need to purchase separately if you don't already have one.
Porter-Cable 20V Grease Gun
Various types of machinery, especially in the automotive and engineering fields, require grease to stay safely lubricated and moving. However, grease fittings tend to be small and tight, with some being rather difficult to just pump grease into directly, especially if they're clogged up with older grease. If you're dealing with fittings that need greasing, that's a job for a grease gun, and Tractor Supply has the Porter-Cable 20V Grease Gun on steep discount at 70% off at $69.99.
This powered grease gun delivers up to 10,000 PSI, managed via its variable-speed trigger and powered by a 20V battery pack. This makes it optimal for forcing fresh grease into tight fittings that may be clogged with old, congealed grease, though you can use it in both high flow and low flow situations. If you have any fittings in particularly tight, hard-to-reach spots, the hose on this grease gun stretches out up to 40 inches, so you can snake it into wherever it needs to go.
Porter-Cable 20V Brushless Grinder
When you're working with metal or masonry, materials won't always settle at perfectly flat angles. Sometimes, rough edges and points will jut out, which create a poking hazard and look unpleasant besides. If you were working with wood, that'd be a job for a sander, but for something stronger, you'd want an angle grinder. If you're in the latter circumstance, Tractor Supply has the Porter-Cable 20V Brushless Grinder available at 69% off for $41.99.
This 20V, 4.5 inch grinder is equipped with a brushless motor, allowing it to deliver up to 8,000 RPM of grinding power. The handle has three pre-set positions, allowing you to safely and comfortably hold it at whatever angle works best for your job and comfort. The guard at the front is adjustable without requiring additional tools. There's also integrated storage for stashing the wrench you use to change the tool heads, which is convenient.
Porter-Cable 20V Brushless Cut-Off Tool
On the subject of working with metal, an angle grinder isn't always the best option, especially during fabrication work. In some cases, you need to cut a bit of metal off rather than grinding it down into nothing, but something like a full hand saw might be a little too excessive, particularly if you're working on a smaller project. In this case, you need a cut-off tool, a middle ground between a metal saw and a grinder, which you can find at Tractor Supply in the form of the Porter-Cable 20V Brushless Cut-Off Tool, available at 69% off for $41.99.
This tool's brushless motor delivers a 500 max watts outs (MWO), with up to 20,000 RPM of rotational power when not under load. In addition to metal, with the right head equipped, this tool can cut through materials including tile, stone, plastic, and drywall. The onboard hex wrench storage and spindle lock allows you to quickly swap heads, and you can spin your heads both forward and reverse depending on your job's needs. It also has an included dust shroud which helps to catch dust and debris produced while working and keep it out of your face.
Porter-Cable 20V Brushless Oscillating Tool
The annoying thing about just about any form of manual labor is that, until you actually get started on it, it's hard to know exactly which kinds of tools you're going to need to pull it off. There's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all tool, unfortunately, but the next closest thing might be the classic oscillating tool. You can find the Porter-Cable 20V Brushless Oscillating Tool at Tractor Supply, discounted 70% down to $34.99.
This powered oscillating tool uses a tool-free accessory-swapping system, with which you can attach various heads and attachments for handling all kinds of jobs. These include, but are not limited to, trimming pipes, cutting drywall, prying tiles, and more. The brushless motor and variable speed trigger allow you to output up to 19,000 OPM. There's even an integrated LED work light in the head to help you see what you're doing in the dark. This is a bare tool, so it doesn't include a 20V battery pack, but it does come with a starter set of 11 accessories.