This Nissan V6 Is One Of The Most Powerful Japanese Production Engines Ever

While Nissan's reputation is spotty at best when it comes to certain cars and equipment, one example being the spontaneously disassembling CVT, it also produced some absolute bangers. Chief among them, as any JDM enthusiast would recognize, is the Skyline model range — a dream car for many an importer, owing to its exclusivity to the JDM market and massive popularity. The GT-R, especially, was so beloved for its stout RB26DETT that it became a cultural icon of JDM motoring around the world.

Sadly, Nissan discontinued the R34 after a brief five model years, from 1998 to 2002, save for exclusives like the Nismo Z-Tune. This left a gap in the model range, and with the informal ending of the 276-horsepower limit from the gentlemen's agreement, Nissan had carte blanche to create something brand-new. So, the company pulled a Pontiac GTO, separating what was trim level into two distinct cars: One was the Skyline itself, also known as the Infiniti G35, while the other, Nissan's new halo car, became the Nissan GT-R — not a Skyline in name, the halo car GT-R. That car carried the VR38DETT, a 500-plus horsepower monster of an engine.

The true power figure of the VR38DETT – which stands for VR engine family, 3.8 liters, dual overhead-cam, electronic fuel injection, twin turbo — that's a matter of debate. First of all, it depends what model you get, with early GT-Rs boasting "just" 480 horsepower; this number increased to 600 horsepower by the end of production, available in exclusive Nismo models. How did Nissan do it? Let's discuss.