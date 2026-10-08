Is The Toyota Land Cruiser Body-On-Frame Or Unibody? (And Does It Really Matter?)

If there's one SUV almost universally associated with ruggedness, it's the Toyota Land Cruiser. That quality has defined the truck since its inception, in no small part thanks to its body-on-frame construction. And yes, the Land Cruiser remains a body-on-frame truck, even in the luxurious Lexus LX guise, the only way to get a true Land Cruiser in the United States. While Toyota does sell a Land Cruiser in the U.S., the American-market Land Cruiser is actually the smaller Land Cruiser Prado, and has been since 2024. That said, the Prado is also body-on-frame, so much of what we'll discuss applies here, too.

Why is body-on-frame construction so integral to the Land Cruiser, though? Would a Land Cruiser still be the same vehicle if it were unibody instead? The first question is fairly complicated, but the latter isn't: No. It's even in the name: "Land Cruiser" evokes a vehicle that can go anywhere, and Toyota has marketed it as such since the 1950s. Body-on-frame and unibody vehicles each have pros and cons, but the Land Cruiser needs those body-on-frame pros to excel at what it was designed to do.

The Land Cruiser is known for, among others, being very reliable, easily modifiable, and excellent in all terrain conditions. Sure, it isn't perfect, but Toyota has also compensated for many of its weaknesses over the years as well. Let's examine it more closely and define why its construction is so integral to its identity.