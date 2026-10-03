5 Ryobi USB Lithium Tools That Will Come In Handy This Fall

The list of tools bearing the Ryobi name is almost too numerous to count. The Techtronic Industries-owned outfit now makes battery-powered tools for virtually every job a DIYer could imagine. There are different tiers of Ryobi products to choose from as well, with the brand largely featuring its extensive 18V and 40V lineups in retail environments. It's also built out its USB rechargeable Lithium family of tools, which now includes more than 50 products in its own right.

Depending on the size and scope of your DIY project, those smaller, faster-charging USB tools might actually be a more practical option. They might also be more affordable than the other products in the consumer tool market you're looking at.

Ryobi's USB Lithium tools tend to pack a little less power than their 18V and 40V counterparts, but their design means they may be suitable for folks in need of a smaller device with a more season-specific usage focus. And with Fall officially setting in across the land, we'd wager that these Ryobi USB Lithium tools will prove more than handy for homeowners.