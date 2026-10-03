5 Ryobi USB Lithium Tools That Will Come In Handy This Fall
The list of tools bearing the Ryobi name is almost too numerous to count. The Techtronic Industries-owned outfit now makes battery-powered tools for virtually every job a DIYer could imagine. There are different tiers of Ryobi products to choose from as well, with the brand largely featuring its extensive 18V and 40V lineups in retail environments. It's also built out its USB rechargeable Lithium family of tools, which now includes more than 50 products in its own right.
Depending on the size and scope of your DIY project, those smaller, faster-charging USB tools might actually be a more practical option. They might also be more affordable than the other products in the consumer tool market you're looking at.
Ryobi's USB Lithium tools tend to pack a little less power than their 18V and 40V counterparts, but their design means they may be suitable for folks in need of a smaller device with a more season-specific usage focus. And with Fall officially setting in across the land, we'd wager that these Ryobi USB Lithium tools will prove more than handy for homeowners.
USB Lithium Power Carver Kit
Fall is the start of the holiday season, and for some, that season begins and ends with Halloween. If you count yourself in that fright-loving faction, you likely spend a fair amount of time in the late summer agonizing over costume choices and, of course, plotting out what fear-inducing decorations will be on display around your home. Pumpkins are often a big part of that.
If you're looking to up your Jack-O-Lantern carving game this spooky season, a powered device like Ryobi's USB Lithium Power Carver might feel like a bit of a must-have. At $69, it could prove a relatively cost-effective addition to your carving arsenal too.
For that price, you get what Ryobi claims is the industry's first fully cordless power carver, with the handheld tool delivering up to 14,000 strokes per minute (SPM), and featuring three interchangeable heads, including a straight chisel, a U-gouge, and a V-gouge for detailing. While it is primarily designed for carving wood and harder materials, those heads could be a game-changer for the pumpkin carver in your home, with the included 2Ah batter providing plenty of runtime for the job. Users seem to agree the tool is worth the investment too, rating it at 4.5 stars and largely praising it for its mix of power, precision, and balance.
USB Lithium LED Compact Area Light Kit
For those who count the days until flannel weather invariably sets in, Fall is primetime outdoors time, even as though season heralds significantly shorter stretches of daylight. If you refuse to head indoors when the sun starts setting at 5:00pm, any extra lighting can be a legitimate necessity.
While flashlights and head lamps are all well and good, if you're in need of a good light for camping, sitting on the back deck at dusk, or just walking home from work at sundown, a less directly focused light might be preferable. Ryobi's USB Lithium Compact Area Light is small enough to clip to a backpack, but still powerful enough to comfortably brighten spaces where just a little extra illumination is needed.
The light is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance, and can deliver up to 300 Lumens of brightness to darkened spaces for up to 52 hours on a fully charged 2Ah battery. For the record, that battery is included in the kit, for which Ryobi is charging $29.97 in its online outlet. User reviews seem to have nothing bad to say about the light either, which has earned a 4.9-star rating on the strength of 117 reviews. Brightness and price point are common points of praise, with users also noting it makes for a solid emergency light to boot.
USB Lithium Shear Shrubber Kit
Ryobi has no particular shortage of well-regarded landscaping tools, though many are relegated to the 18V and 40V families due to the power needs required for most yard work. However, the brand does feature a handful of potentially useful yard care tools in its USB Lithium lineup, including this highly-rated 4V Shear-Shrubber Kit, priced at $59.97.
A shear or shrubber may not feel like an essential Fall tool, as many trees, shrubs, and bushes begin go dormant around that time of year. However, that means it's a great time to give those lawn and garden fixtures a final grooming before a long Winter. It's also a great time to clean up dead and dying branches around shrubs and perennials, the latter of which may require cutting out themselves.
Tidying up those beds will not only give them a sharp look for the colder months, but may also help prevent rodents from bedding down for the season. In any case, this Ryobi USB Lithium device is designed to be a 2-in-1 option for those in need via interchangeable pruning and shearing blades. It also boasts a motor that delivers 1,000 SPM and can provide up to 35-minutes of runtime on a charged 2Ah battery, which is included in the price. Those features have no doubt contributed to the tool's 4.8-star rating, with many users claiming the device has dramatically shortened their pruning routine.
USB Lithium Bike Tire and Ball Pump Inflator
This is a time when many sports leagues begin their seasons, with soccer, basketball, and football ranking high on the Fall sports list. Those games all have one thing in common, of course, and that's the need for a properly inflated ball.
Now, you could just rely on that old hand pump you've had tucked away in the garage for however many years, but if you're looking for an easier way to keep your kid's sports balls pumped and ready for play, Ryobi's USB Lithium Bike Tire and Ball Pump Inflator is an option well worth considering. As the name indicates, the tool is also aimed at cycling needs. Given the device is small enough to fit in a backpack pretty easily, some riders might well decided it's something worth bringing on their favorite wooded trails. It's also equipped with a digital pressure gauge to ensure that you never over-inflate your tires or your sports gear.
It's as budget-friendly an option as you're likely to find as well, with Ryobi selling the 100 PSI inflator Kit — which includes a 2Ah battery, USB-C charging cable, a sports needle, and a Presta valve adapter — for just $42.97. If you're curious, that kit is well-rated too at 4.7 stars, with only a few users claiming theirs underperformed on the job.
USB Lithium Craft 4-in-1 Stapler/Nailer
Circling back around to the holiday season again, this one's for the people who spend lots of time putting up decorations, especially the ones that need tools to help hang them. For instance, string lighting, which typically requires a fastener to stay in place. Depending on how many lights you're putting up this season, the use of a staple gun could save you a ton of time, not to mention a hand cramp or two.
Ryobi has more powerful staplers in its 18V lineup, but power may not be the point if you need seasonal decoration help. To that end, Ryobi's USB Lithium Craft Stapler and Nailer could be better suited for the job. At $79, the kit — which includes a 3Ah battery and charging cable — is a versatile option. Ryobi designing the tool to drive four different types of fasteners, including light and heavy duty staples, round crown staples, and brad nails. As far as staples go, the brand claims it can punch up to 600 on a fully charged battery.
The 4.5-star rated tool is well-enough liked by users, many of whom appreciate its power and versatility, as well as its lightweight build and ergonomic design. Some users did, however, note issues driving nails and staples into denser woods, so you'll want to think about that before you buy this device.