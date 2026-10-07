Can You Use Bleach In A Pressure Washer? Here's What You Need To Know

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The typical reason you get out the pressure washer is because you want to clean something outside that's stuck too firmly on to manage with just scrubbing. While pressure washer streams are powerful, though, they may still be insufficient when it comes to dealing with particularly stubborn outdoor messes, like stuck-on mold and moss. If you were trying to clean out mold inside your home, you may consider employing consumer-grade liquid bleach. By that logic, running bleach through your pressure washer would seem like an optimal solution. However, this isn't quite the case, and in fact, it'd be one of the biggest mistakes you could make with a pressure washer.

Bleach is well-known as one of the most caustic substances you can buy at the supermarket, and its harsh properties have a nasty habit of not discriminating between targets. If you attempt to fill your pressure washer's solution tank with a bleach mixture the same way you would cleaning solution, you'll almost certainly destroy your washer's internal components. It is technically possible to perform spot cleans with bleach and a pressure washer by employing some additional equipment, but given bleach's aforementioned caustic nature, you might want to think carefully before you try that.