What Does Bleach Do To A Diesel Engine?

Car engines, like many machines, need maintenance and cleaning to continue running and delivering the best possible performance. The same principle applies to diesel engines, which can be long-lasting. However, some substances just don't mix well with a car engine, and putting the wrong substance in can have serious consequences. Vinegar, for instance, can do bad things to an engine, but you can do far worse than that by using bleach, which can severely impact both performance and durability.

A primary component of bleach is sodium hypochlorite, a highly corrosive chemical compound. If it gets into a diesel engine (or gas engine), it reacts with the metal components inside, causing them to rust and break. It can also cause rubberized seals to deteriorate. Beyond that, if bleach gets into your engine oil or coolant, it reacts with the fluids and creates harmful byproducts. Oil, for example, won't lubricate as well, which means more friction and faster wear on engine parts. And if the coolant is contaminated, it may cause overheating and damage the cooling system.

Basically, when bleach comes into contact with anything in a diesel engine, be it components or fluids, the result can be catastrophic. In case your engine comes into contact with bleach by accident, immediately turn off the engine and drain the fluids. Alternatively, if you're not sure or don't have the know-how to deal with the situation, call a professional.