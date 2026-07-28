The Downsides Of Diesel Engines Nobody Talks About

Diesel engines are regularly praised for their advantages such as increased torque and lengthy service life. Diesel engines are more efficient than gas as well, due in part to the increased energy density of diesel fuel. However, not everything about these power units is worth raving about. Chief among common complaints is the increased cost of buying a diesel vehicle. Take the 2026 Ford Super Duty F-250 for example, which asks for an additional nearly $12,000 when selecting the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine over the 6.8-liter V8 gas option.

However, while higher prices usually dominate the conversation with regard to diesel downsides, there are some other disadvantages that seem to receive little attention. Take for instance, something called wet stacking, where the exhaust system of a diesel starts to collect unburned fuel. This can result in a dark ooze forming that can actually exit the end of the exhaust system, in addition to causing other problems with components like the injectors.

Another negative for a diesel that doesn't apply to gasoline engines, is the requirement of DEF, or diesel exhaust fluid, commonly known as AdBlue in Europe. Unlike gasoline-powered automobiles that rely mainly on a catalytic converter, diesel owners have a more complex emissions setup with a diesel particulate filter (DPF), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system, and the DEF reservoir. DEF fluid is held in its own tank and must be monitored and routinely refilled. If you run out of diesel exhaust fluid, your engine may go into limp mode, which greatly hinders performance.