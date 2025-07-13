Why Do People Idle Diesel Engines? (And What Happens When You Do?)

What happens when you let your diesel engine idle, is that the temperatures within the engine all cool down, as they are under less stress. Running an engine at higher rpms for a long amount of time can cause an awful lot of heat to build up, and idling can let some of this heat dissipate, before switching off completely.

The reason why diesel drivers are looking to cool their engines down, is to avoid coking within the turbocharger. Coking is the process in which the heat within a turbo — particularly within the single shaft of the turbo — causes the turbocharger's oil to leave sludge and/or varnish behind. While this process can occur in all turbocharged engines, almost all modern diesel engines are turbocharged, which is why idling may be associated more with specifically drivers of diesel vehicles.

A turbo spins at immensely high speeds, in the region of 300,000 rpm, and at temperatures far greater than what other spinning engine components experience, which in turn causes coking. The sticky residue left behind can cause damage to the seals within a turbocharger, in addition to leaving behind abrasive materials, which can damage the bearings. Even the most reliable diesel engines are susceptible to this kind of damage, especially if they've been subject to arduous use such as towing and hauling for long periods of time.

Allowing the engine to idle will allow the oil to cool down, and therefore reduce the risk of coking from occurring. It's especially recommended for diesel engines which have been running for a while, or have been working hard — just a minute or two of idling is all that's required.