Ford's Cheapest V8 Engine Isn't In A Mustang

I didn't think it existed, but you can still order a single cab, 6 1/2-foot bed F-150 with only rear-wheel drive. That might be normal in 1981, but it's downright bizarre now. To make matters even weirder, the 400 horsepower 5.0-liter V8 is standard in this extremely specific configuration, not any one of the many EcoBoost V6s offered with the F-150. With the destination charge, such a Ford will cost $42,380.

That's not a small amount of money, but compared to the $48,795 Mustang GT, one of the only other non-commercial vehicles Ford offers with a V8, it's a bargain. If you're a little more laissez-faire with definitions, a rear-wheel drive, two-door, V8-powered F-150 sounds a little like a muscle car to me. The 5.0 that sits in the F-150 also has a vast aftermarket (including a supercharger) for even more power.

The F-150 XL might actually be one of the least expensive V8s period. I looked around Chevy, GMC, and Stellantis brands, and all the base-model trucks, like the Silverado and Ram 1500, came with six-cylinder engines or turbocharged four-cylinders as standard, with V8s being optional extras that put the price much higher. Japanese brands have mostly moved toward turbocharged V6s and big V8-powered Mercedes-AMGs, and BMW M-cars have prices reaching the stratosphere.