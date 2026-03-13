Your Ford Mustang Or F-150 Can Now Get A Supercharged HP Upgrade
Have you ever sat in your Ford Mustang GT or better yet, your Mustang Dark Horse and thought: "I need a supercharger that has a bigger displacement than some entire car engines and gives my car more horsepower than some supercars."
Well, Ford Racing Parts has just the kit for you. For $10,500, Ford will sell you a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger kit for the 2024-2026 Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse. You no longer have to worry about a sketchy build in your garage that might throw a rod through the side of the engine block or melt the intake, because this kit is also covered by a Ford Racing Parts three year/36,000-mile warranty (as long as the kit is installed by a certified technician or a Ford dealership).
With the kit, Ford says it will boost the horsepower to a pretty wild 810 and the torque to 615 pound-feet, if you use 93 octane fuel. Interestingly enough, the kit is not available in California.
Superchargers for everyone
Additionally, Ford offers a supercharger kit for 5.0-liter V8 equipped F-150s from the 2021 to 2026 model years. It is also a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. Ford notes that it will boost the power to "only" 700 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It's $10,500 as well and carries the same warranty. You will have the fastest Ford truck that isn't a Raptor and doesn't say "Shelby" on it by a significant margin.
Ford hasn't given performance figures for the Mustang GT, Dark Horse, or F-150 supercharger kits. But for comparison, the "regular" 500 horsepower Dark Horse will do the 0-60 sprint in 3.7 seconds and run a 12-second quarter mile, so the supercharged version is likely quicker than that.
A turbocharger relies on exhaust gases to spin up what is essentially a compressor to dump air into the engine, a supercharger does the same thing, but instead uses a belt connected to the engine's crankshaft to spin.