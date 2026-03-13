Your Ford Mustang Or F-150 Can Now Get A Supercharged HP Upgrade

Have you ever sat in your Ford Mustang GT or better yet, your Mustang Dark Horse and thought: "I need a supercharger that has a bigger displacement than some entire car engines and gives my car more horsepower than some supercars."

Well, Ford Racing Parts has just the kit for you. For $10,500, Ford will sell you a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger kit for the 2024-2026 Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse. You no longer have to worry about a sketchy build in your garage that might throw a rod through the side of the engine block or melt the intake, because this kit is also covered by a Ford Racing Parts three year/36,000-mile warranty (as long as the kit is installed by a certified technician or a Ford dealership).

With the kit, Ford says it will boost the horsepower to a pretty wild 810 and the torque to 615 pound-feet, if you use 93 octane fuel. Interestingly enough, the kit is not available in California.