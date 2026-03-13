Your Ford Mustang Or F-150 Can Now Get A Supercharged HP Upgrade

By Alex Hevesy
Ford Racing Parts supercharger on Mustang GT Ford Racing Parts

Have you ever sat in your Ford Mustang GT or better yet, your Mustang Dark Horse and thought: "I need a supercharger that has a bigger displacement than some entire car engines and gives my car more horsepower than some supercars." 

Well, Ford Racing Parts has just the kit for you. For $10,500, Ford will sell you a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger kit for the 2024-2026 Ford Mustang GT and Dark Horse. You no longer have to worry about a sketchy build in your garage that might throw a rod through the side of the engine block or melt the intake, because this kit is also covered by a Ford Racing Parts three year/36,000-mile warranty (as long as the kit is installed by a certified technician or a Ford dealership).

With the kit, Ford says it will boost the horsepower to a pretty wild 810 and the torque to 615 pound-feet, if you use 93 octane fuel. Interestingly enough, the kit is not available in California.

Superchargers for everyone

2026 Ford F-150 towing a boat Ford

Additionally, Ford offers a supercharger kit for 5.0-liter V8 equipped F-150s from the 2021 to 2026 model years. It is also a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. Ford notes that it will boost the power to "only" 700 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. It's $10,500 as well and carries the same warranty. You will have the fastest Ford truck that isn't a Raptor and doesn't say "Shelby" on it by a significant margin.

Ford hasn't given performance figures for the Mustang GT, Dark Horse, or F-150 supercharger kits. But for comparison, the "regular" 500 horsepower Dark Horse will do the 0-60 sprint in 3.7 seconds and run a 12-second quarter mile, so the supercharged version is likely quicker than that.

A turbocharger relies on exhaust gases to spin up what is essentially a compressor to dump air into the engine, a supercharger does the same thing, but instead uses a belt connected to the engine's crankshaft to spin.

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