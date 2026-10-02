Manual Mustangs Are Here To Stay - Will Have To Be Ripped From Ford's 'Cold, Dead Hands'

For years, there has been plenty of talk about stick shifts being a dying breed. While it's still true that the manual transmission is very unlikely to ever regain popularity in mainstream car models, there are signs that increasing numbers of enthusiasts are stepping up to stop them from disappearing entirely. Data collected by Motor1 found that several of the few remaining car models that still offer a stick in the U.S. actually saw a modest sales increase in 2025. Plus, some auto industry bosses are still keen to keep them alive regardless of sales figures. One of those bosses is Ford's Jim Farley. He recently told Drive Australia that he will ensure that the Mustang stays around for as long as he's at the company, adding that bean counters would have to prise a manual Mustang "out of our cold, dead hands."

Sales of the Mustang in America have declined significantly over the last two decades, but there are signs of a small uptick in buyer interest in 2025. According to data from CarFigures, Ford sold just over 45,000 Mustangs in the U.S. in 2025, beating 2024's sales figure of roughly 37,000 units. Both numbers still pale in comparison to the 166,000 Mustangs that Ford sold two decades ago in 2006. Only a fraction of those recent buyers chose a Mustang with a manual transmission. Ford has not confirmed the split of manual and automatic sales in 2025, but the company previously said that 27% of GT and Dark Horse buyers in 2024 opted for a stick shift.