Why Are Car Brands Bringing Back The V8 Engine?

While there are many factors behind the V8 engine's return following dramatic news that automakers like Dodge discontinued the Hemi, it comes down to consumer preference. Americans enjoy big vehicles with large engines, which is why efforts to move U.S. drivers to alternatives haven't resulted in the number of sales expected by automotive manufacturers.

The automotive industry has suffered through a tumultuous period, particularly recently. With a lengthy record of ever-tightening emissions requirements beginning with regulatory standards like the 1970s Clean Air Act and Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ), environmental regulators have been pressuring automakers to meet certain goals or else. For instance, according to Mopar Insiders, GM and Stellantis (the European parent company of Dodge, Jeep, and RAM, among others) have had to hand over a combined $363 million in fines for not meeting American regulatory fuel economy targets prior to 2023. This has led to changes in the industry that aren't necessarily popular with the American buyer.

Stellantis was previously headed up by Portuguese CEO Carlos Tavares, who was rumored to have been heavily involved in killing the Hemi engine in favor of electric vehicles, despite objections from American executives. Tim Kuniskis, Ram CEO (North American division) spoke with Road & Track on his objections to discontinuing the Hemi, "The bigger issue is we took away a fundamental American thing. Americans love freedom of choice more than anything. When you take away their freedom of choice and tell them 'you must take this,' they revolt."