Why Do V6 And V8 Engines Sound So Different?

The sounds of the automotive world are as diverse as the cars from which they emanate, with certain engine notes being almost instantly identifiable. For instance, there's no mistaking the deep, savage growl of a classic 426 Hemi V8, or the trumpet-like bellowing of the Nissan GT-R's V6 at full tilt — particularly the special R35 version. Some manufacturers consider an engine's sound integral to the car's identity, even labeling it an art form. But that doesn't answer one fundamental question: They're all internal combustion engines, so why do they sound so different from one another?

Advertisement

The explanation is far more complicated than, "Because a V8 has two extra cylinders." V8 engines produce a great range of notes and so do V6s. For instance, a newer Ferrari's V8 sounds completely different from a modern muscle car of similar vintage. To understand acoustic differences between V8s, V6s, and other kinds of engines, one must consider how and when an engine functions.

Firing order, crankshaft type, intake and exhaust, and camshaft profile all affect engine notes. V6 and V8 engines feature different balancing characteristics and firing orders, which means that the explosions inside the engines occur at different rates and intervals. This produces a different resonant sound frequency further differentiated by all the aforementioned factors, leading to the two engine configurations producing vastly different notes. Let's explore the physics behind how each engine functions and why they sound the way they do.

Advertisement