4 New Features Added To Your PlayStation 5 In September 2026

Most of the time, when software updates pop up, you simply download them and go about your day. After all, they're usually there to fix a bug or generally improve your system's performance. Occasionally, though, some of these updates actually give you something new to play around with. And that's the case with the latest PlayStation 5 system software update, version 26.06-14.00.00, which rolled out on September 16, 2026.

Of course, there are the usual performance bits, but there are also four notable changes. Voice chats got an upgrade, so you can now see who's speaking without opening the chat menu. The Welcome Hub can now show you which games and multiplayer modes are trending, as well as the 10 most popular games in your region over the past week. There's also a new Bluetooth setting that should come in especially handy at esports venues. And if you own a PS5 Pro, it's now much easier to enjoy Sony's improved PSSR tech, which promises sharper and clearer graphics in supported games.

If your PS5 is connected to Wi-Fi and you have automatic downloads enabled, you may already have some, if not all, of the new features. If not, you can simply go ahead and manually update the system software on your PS5.