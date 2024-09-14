Updating the system software on your PlayStation 5 is essential for accessing new features and maintaining a smooth gaming experience. Each update from Sony not only enhances the stability of the console but also includes security improvements and bug fixes. Additionally, these updates optimize your PS5 for the latest games and features. Hence, it's a good idea to install updates as soon as they become available.

The good news is that the PS5 automatically checks for system software updates when connected to the internet, so you should receive an alert when an update is available. However, you can also check for and apply updates manually if you prefer. You can update directly through your PS5's settings, or for a more hands-on approach, use a USB drive to perform a manual update.

Regardless of the method you choose, the process is quite straightforward. Below, we'll show you how to update the system software on your PS5 and what to do if you encounter problems.