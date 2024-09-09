How To Start Your PS5 In Safe Mode (And Why You May Need To)

Thanks to the ever-increasing complexity of home video game consoles, modern systems like the PlayStation 5 get to inherit similar troubleshooting features to home computers — like the Safe Mode this article is so clearly about. It doesn't matter if you've gotten ahold of the Disc or Digital Edition, because both versions have it. But why would you ever need to bother with Safe Mode on a PS5?

Advertisement

In truth, as long as your console is treated well and doesn't run into any significant issues, you may very well go through its entire lifespan without having to use Safe Mode. However, it does have its uses in very specific situations. If your PS5 gets stuck on a black screen, booting in Safe Mode lets you adjust the output resolution (one of the first steps to take when fixing this particular error). It's also necessary if you want to clear your PS5's cache so that games saved to the SSD will perform a bit better.

With all of that said, it's still important to exercise caution when starting up your PS5 in Safe Mode. The process itself doesn't carry any risks, but some of the options can end up costing you some of the data saved to your system. So, if possible, take the time to back up your game saves and other user data (either via cloud storage or on an external drive) before attempting any fixes in Safe Mode.

Advertisement