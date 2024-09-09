How To Start Your PS5 In Safe Mode (And Why You May Need To)
Thanks to the ever-increasing complexity of home video game consoles, modern systems like the PlayStation 5 get to inherit similar troubleshooting features to home computers — like the Safe Mode this article is so clearly about. It doesn't matter if you've gotten ahold of the Disc or Digital Edition, because both versions have it. But why would you ever need to bother with Safe Mode on a PS5?
In truth, as long as your console is treated well and doesn't run into any significant issues, you may very well go through its entire lifespan without having to use Safe Mode. However, it does have its uses in very specific situations. If your PS5 gets stuck on a black screen, booting in Safe Mode lets you adjust the output resolution (one of the first steps to take when fixing this particular error). It's also necessary if you want to clear your PS5's cache so that games saved to the SSD will perform a bit better.
With all of that said, it's still important to exercise caution when starting up your PS5 in Safe Mode. The process itself doesn't carry any risks, but some of the options can end up costing you some of the data saved to your system. So, if possible, take the time to back up your game saves and other user data (either via cloud storage or on an external drive) before attempting any fixes in Safe Mode.
Safe Mode, activate!
Starting up in Safe Mode is a fairly simple process. You just have to make sure the console is turned off (not just in Rest Mode) first.
- If your console is currently turned on, press the PS button on the controller, select the Power option from the menu at the bottom of the screen, and then choose Turn Off PS5.
- Alternatively, press and hold the power button on the front of the console — located to the far left or at the bottom, depending on your console's orientation — until the indicator light begins to blink (this can take a few seconds).
- Once the blinking starts, let go of the power button and wait for the console to power down completely (the light on the front of the console will turn off as well).
- Press and hold the power button to turn on the console and continue to hold it after you hear the first beep.
- Wait until you hear a second beep (this should take around seven seconds or so), then release the power button.
- Make sure the PS5 controller is connected to the console via the provided USB cable, then press the PS button in the center of the controller (just below the central touchpad).
The Safe Mode menu screen includes a variety of options from a simple restart to a complete factory reset, so make sure you know what you want to do before making a selection. If you change your mind, select Restart PS5 and the console will perform a regular restart without any changes.