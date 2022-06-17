How To Clear Cache On Your PS5

The PlayStation 5 is rapidly increasing in value. Not only does it already offer (arguably) the best controller around — the notably tactile DualSense controller — it also offers a huge selection of over 400 games under a single PlayStation Plus Extra subscription. That's not even counting some of the other features it includes under its hood, such as the built-in M.2 SSD. The latter is capable of making loading times for most games, movies, and software apps much quicker than on past PlayStation consoles.

Unlike any standard HDD, you don't need to regularly defrag your PS5's SSD in order to get the best performance and longest lifespan out of the drive. However, if you use your console long enough, you may eventually run into a few speed bumps when playing new games or using unfamiliar apps, due to the method used by your console's SSD to index information. It's possible to quickly and easily clear up your PS5's M.2 SSD cache to free up headroom for other games you choose to play.

It's currently not possible to manually clear your PS5's cache from any menu in the Settings panel. Instead, you'll need to access your console's backend menu in Safe Mode. Luckily, there are only a handful of necessary steps to make this happen, and they're easy to replicate in less than five minutes.