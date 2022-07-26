Why Your PS5 Is Stuck On A Black Screen And How To Fix It
Because it's so difficult to get your hands on a PS5, many people expect a lot from PlayStation's newest console. In many ways, its sleek design and incredible features make it worth it for both serious and casual gamers alike. However, that doesn't mean that it's a perfect device. Since its launch, many users have reported various bugs impacting their consoles, such as their PS5 crashing.
In fact, a common bug that many PlayStation 5 owners report is the black screen that appears after the PlayStation logo when the console is booting up. When this happens, the PS5 doesn't register on your screen and shows only a black image as its output. If you experience the PS5 black screen issue, there are several possible reasons why, such as your device settings or hardware incompatibility. Aside from updating your PS5, there are several methods you can try to fix the black screen error.
Adjust the PS5 output resolution
With the PlayStation 5's incredible specs, it's no wonder why the console demands a much higher resolution than normal viewing. You get the best visual experience when playing games on a monitor that supports 4K / HDR content, though the console is technically capable of supporting 8K video (such an output resolution hasn't been enabled by Sony at the time of writing, however). That said, these displays are also pricey, and you may find yourself playing on a perfectly fine monitor or TV that doesn't support the PS5's max capabilities. In that case, you may have to adjust the console's output resolution to fix the black screen problem.
- Power off the PlayStation 5 console by holding down the power button.
- Launch the PS5 in Safe Mode by holding down the power button until you hear two beeps.
- Connect the DualSense controller via a USB-C cable. In Safe Mode, you'll be unable to use your controller wirelessly.
- On the controller, press the PS button.
- Select Change Video Output.
- Choose Change Resolution and select a lower resolution option.
- In the prompt that appears, select OK.
Alternatively, it's possible that the HDR or HDCP (the technology that prevents you from recording copyrighted videos on streaming apps) may be causing the black screen problem. In that case, you can try turning off both features to see whether the issue is resolved.
- Go to the PS5's home screen by pressing the PS button and then selecting the Home icon.
- Scroll to and select the gear icon on the right side of the top navigation bar to open Settings.
- Select System, then select HDMI and toggle the HDCP setting to disabled.
- Hit the O button on the controller to return to the System menu.
- Scroll down and select Screen and Video.
- Toggle 4K HDR to disabled.
Keep in mind that if you disable HDCP, you may not be able to stream content through media apps available on the PS5, including Netflix and Hulu. The reason is that HDCP blocks recording copyrighted videos in these apps; with it disabled, you'd be able to use a screen recorder to record the shows and movies, meaning the app will automatically block playback until HDCP is enabled again.
Change your PS5 HDMI cable
Aside from resolution issues, your PlayStation 5 might be experiencing the black screen issue due to a faulty or poorly connected HDMI cable. Through the HDMI cable, your console will be able to send information to your display. Because of this, a poor connection will prevent it from effectively transmitting the data from your console to your screen or TV.
To avoid this, it's best to always make sure that your HDMI cable is the official cable, which came with your PlayStation. Although it's possible to get high-quality cables from third-party providers, it's important to understand that there are fewer guarantees that they are made up to standard. Unlike the cable that came with your console, third-party cables may not be fully equipped to handle your PS5 properly. In addition, there is more than one type of HDMI cable, so it's best to check if the one you're using is the best one for your PS5.
Check your power cord connection
In some cases, a black screen on your Playstation 5 could mean that the console is not connected to a power source. Although it could appear as if the PS5 is connected, it is possible that the power cord is poorly attached, so it's unable to direct power to the console. Often, this happens when you move your PS5 around to different areas or place it in locations wherein people could accidentally trip on its cord.
Alternatively, it's also possible that your PS5 power cord is defective. For example, your PS5 power cord could be damaged by electricity surges, which happen after a blackout. To prevent this, you can invest in surge protection devices or unplug electronics during a storm. In addition, your PS5 cord could be damaged by bite marks from your pets. If you find that's the case, it's best to keep the replacement power cord wrapped or store your PS5 where it is away from your furry friends.
Schedule a hardware check with Sony
Unfortunately, there is a chance that the black screen on your PS5 is due to a hardware defect. With this, there's not much you can do but send in your device for servicing with Sony directly. If the console can be repaired, Sony will fix it for free if it is still under warranty. To schedule a hardware check with Sony, follow these instructions:
- Visit the PlayStation Repair Support page.
- In the left portion of the screen, click PlayStation 5.
- Select Power and system crash.
- Follow the instructions on the screen.
If the console can't be repaired, Sony may replace the entire device, especially if there is no physical damage — though that, of course, depends on your warranty and what the service technicians find. In any case, it's always best to send in your console as soon as possible to avoid going over the warranty period and having to pay steep repair fees in the process.