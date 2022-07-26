Why Your PS5 Is Stuck On A Black Screen And How To Fix It

With the PlayStation 5's incredible specs, it's no wonder why the console demands a much higher resolution than normal viewing. You get the best visual experience when playing games on a monitor that supports 4K / HDR content, though the console is technically capable of supporting 8K video (such an output resolution hasn't been enabled by Sony at the time of writing, however). That said, these displays are also pricey, and you may find yourself playing on a perfectly fine monitor or TV that doesn't support the PS5's max capabilities. In that case, you may have to adjust the console's output resolution to fix the black screen problem.

Power off the PlayStation 5 console by holding down the power button. Launch the PS5 in Safe Mode by holding down the power button until you hear two beeps. Connect the DualSense controller via a USB-C cable. In Safe Mode, you'll be unable to use your controller wirelessly. On the controller, press the PS button. Select Change Video Output. Choose Change Resolution and select a lower resolution option. In the prompt that appears, select OK.

Alternatively, it's possible that the HDR or HDCP (the technology that prevents you from recording copyrighted videos on streaming apps) may be causing the black screen problem. In that case, you can try turning off both features to see whether the issue is resolved.

Go to the PS5's home screen by pressing the PS button and then selecting the Home icon. Scroll to and select the gear icon on the right side of the top navigation bar to open Settings. Select System, then select HDMI and toggle the HDCP setting to disabled. Hit the O button on the controller to return to the System menu. Scroll down and select Screen and Video. Toggle 4K HDR to disabled.

Keep in mind that if you disable HDCP, you may not be able to stream content through media apps available on the PS5, including Netflix and Hulu. The reason is that HDCP blocks recording copyrighted videos in these apps; with it disabled, you'd be able to use a screen recorder to record the shows and movies, meaning the app will automatically block playback until HDCP is enabled again.