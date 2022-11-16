What You Need To Do If Your PS5 Won't Turn On

PlayStation 5 is among the best gaming consoles out there. Although it's a bit difficult to get your hands on one, the console lets you enjoy all your favorite video games with close-to-life graphics. However, just like with any other electronic device, your PlayStation could malfunction too. Imagine you come back home from a busy day at college or at work, thinking about how you'll grab your controller and race through the vivid course in Forza Horizon or hit a few punches in WWE 2K22, only to find out that your console won't turn on. Isn't that frustrating?

Sony's PS5 is a durable console, and you should not face any problems. However, if it is not turning on, there could be a problem with the cables, system software, accumulated dirt, and dust inside the console or the internal hardware. Depending upon the cause, there are ways you can fix your PS5. Be prepared to try several methods before your PS5 turns on.

Start by checking whether the power outlet is working. Plug in another device, like a mobile charger, and see if it works. If the device does not work, something is wrong with the power outlet, and chances are your PS5 will work fine when plugged into another power outlet. However, if the power outlet is functional, your console needs some fixing.