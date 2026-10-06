Rare 1970 Ford Mustang Twister Special Is A 40-Year-Old Time Capsule

Anyone who's gone hunting for a potential classic car project knows the value of a good barn find. As the name suggests, these are cars long forgotten in random places like barns or old garages. Sometimes the owner has passed away and simply never told anyone about the car; others get lost when people move out. The stories, like the cars themselves, are incredibly varied from the mundane to the straight-up bizarre. Take this one, for example: A story about a a Mustang, one of a production run of only 96, that disappeared off the face of the Earth for four decades before resurfacing in 2024.

First thing's first: What the heck is it? At a glance, it looks like any other 1970 Mustang Mach 1. Arguably it's one of the most famous first-gen Mustang appearances, considering a similar 1971 Mach 1 in Medium Yellow Gold starred in the original "Gone in Sixty Seconds" and a customized black one was John Wick's signature car; this one, like all Twisters, is finished in Grabber Orange. But that's not what makes it truly special — it's the story behind that "Twister" decal, which we'll discuss in detail.

For the short version, though: This is a Mustang sold only to specific dealers in a specific region, namely Kansas, Northwest Arkansas, and Missouri — Tornado Alley, hence the decal. It was last registered in 1984 before being parked in a garage and covered in detritus. Then, some 40 years later, the original owner put this unique time capsule of a car up for sale, complete with patina and remarkably little rust for its age. Barn finds are truly special, every one being its own unique case, so let's dig in to this specific example.