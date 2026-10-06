How The Cost Of Changing Your Oil Has Changed Since The 1960s

Oil change prices vary depending on where you go, the type of vehicle you drive, and any optional additions you may choose. Customers can broadly expect to pay up to around $70 for a standard change, including the filter, and up to around $130 with synthetic. It's enough to make you wonder why oil changes are $100 or more now. In the 1960s, these costs were just a fraction of what they are today.

As reported by J&S Auto Repair- Warwick, "In 1960, the cost of 5 quarts of oil for an oil change was only $2.25!" GM Parts Center adds that a little later in this era, in 1964, a quart of oil was $0.34. Adjusted for inflation, this works out at approximately $3.12 and contrasts quite profoundly with prices from earlier and later that century. In 1934, those figures stood at $0.07 and $1.50, respectively. These numbers are adjusted for inflation according to 2022 pricing, when that same quart was around $4.97 (about $5.90 in 2026).

Motorists could change the oil in their car themselves, otherwise there would be a labor cost to pay the mechanic's shop. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that, in 1964, hourly wages for body repairmen ranged from $3.50 to $4+, and that class A automotive mechanics made from $2.50 to more than $3.50 (depending on U.S. region). Other factors that have influenced rising oil change prices include fluctuations in the price of motor oil itself. Cheaply made disposable auto filters kept this component quite inexpensive: A study from Michigan State University, hosted by HathiTrust, notes that, for farmers, an oil filter refill cost a U.S.-wide average of $1.99 in March 1960, rising to $2.10 in 1962 and to $2.18 in 1964.