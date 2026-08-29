Why Are Oil Changes $100 (Or More) Now?
There are several reasons oil change costs have skyrocketed, the first of which has to due with the price of oil itself. The U.S. and Iran conflict has greatly impacted the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the world's critical routes for exporting oil out of the region. Fewer barrels are getting through each day compared to normal, and oil is a commodity valued via supply and demand. The classic formula of supply and demand applies here — when the demand for oil is there, but there is less of a supply to go around, the cost goes up.
As if this wasn't enough of a challenge, Group III, a base oil used to make motor oil for many modern vehicles, is in short supply. According to CNN, three refineries in the middle east produce 44% of it, and tensions have disrupted the normal flow of the supply chain.
In addition, data is showing there aren't enough auto technicians who perform oil changes among other duties. According to Market Growth Reports, a lack of qualified technicians is restricting around 38% of service shops. With fewer skilled technicians, employers must increase wages to attract more talent, which is then passed onto the customers in the form of labor costs. Fortunately, there are a variety of different shops you can take your vehicle to for an oil change. In fact, J.D. Power named the best oil change service in 2026, and it wasn't Jiffy Lube.
The cost of an oil change depends on several factors
When looking up specifics about the cost of an oil change, you'll often find a range, with a low and high estimate, rather than a single figure. This is because there are variables that impact price, like your location, type of shop – lube franchise, dealership, or independent shop — and model of your vehicle. In addition, the complexity of the job, and the type of oil used are also important. Understanding synthetic versus conventional engine oil, for example, can help you make an informed decision as the price difference is substantial.
Some newer vehicle model's are more challenging in terms of oil changes, which can raise labor costs. You can do the project yourself, but it could be more trouble than it's worth. According to owners, there are cars to avoid if you change your own oil, like the Mazda Miata, which makes just reaching the filter an arduous task.
In order to get a better idea of the cost to have your vehicle's oil changed, there are general cost estimates available. Looking at a few of the most popular vehicles in 2026, a Toyota Camry it will run between $29 and $161, while a Chevy Silverado 1500 with a gas engine sits at an estimated $81 up to $108, per RepairPal. Conversely, you can request a more specific quote online from outfits like Jiffy Lube, however you'll need to input specific data such as your license plate and VIN number.