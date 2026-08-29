Why Are Oil Changes $100 (Or More) Now?

There are several reasons oil change costs have skyrocketed, the first of which has to due with the price of oil itself. The U.S. and Iran conflict has greatly impacted the Strait of Hormuz, which is one of the world's critical routes for exporting oil out of the region. Fewer barrels are getting through each day compared to normal, and oil is a commodity valued via supply and demand. The classic formula of supply and demand applies here — when the demand for oil is there, but there is less of a supply to go around, the cost goes up.

As if this wasn't enough of a challenge, Group III, a base oil used to make motor oil for many modern vehicles, is in short supply. According to CNN, three refineries in the middle east produce 44% of it, and tensions have disrupted the normal flow of the supply chain.

In addition, data is showing there aren't enough auto technicians who perform oil changes among other duties. According to Market Growth Reports, a lack of qualified technicians is restricting around 38% of service shops. With fewer skilled technicians, employers must increase wages to attract more talent, which is then passed onto the customers in the form of labor costs. Fortunately, there are a variety of different shops you can take your vehicle to for an oil change. In fact, J.D. Power named the best oil change service in 2026, and it wasn't Jiffy Lube.