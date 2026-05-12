Not Jiffy Lube: JD Power Names The Best Oil Change Service In 2026
Regular oil changes are the ultimate, easy-to-do investment in your vehicle's long-term health. Engine oil helps keep every part running smoothly and also cools, cleans, and protects those parts. Eventually, that oil gets dirty and needs to be replaced. You should never skip an oil change, as it can choke your engine and eventually cause irreparable damage.
When it's time for an oil change, many drivers head to quick change shops that can complete the work in under an hour, often without an appointment, while others prefer full-service shops that offer extras such as tire rotations. No one wants to drive off with a loose drain plug or the wrong oil, so J.D. Power helps consumers select their best option with its 2026 Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Study. After surveying some vehicle owners, Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers came out on top in the quick oil change segment. If you prefer a full-maintenance option, Goodyear Auto Service led competitors.
JD Power found that cost is an increasingly important factor to many surveyed, and year-over-year, consumers were more satisfied with quick change oil locations, but less pleased with full-service locations. Customers typically find aftermarket providers much more convenient and fast than having oil service performed at the dealership, and many consumers appreciate a post-service check-in.
To rank auto service, JD Power considered numerous variables and surveyed more than 10,000 vehicle owners selected from online consumer panels. Dive in to see how these rankings are calculated and where your favorite shop may fall in the lineup.
How JD Power ranks oil change services
As technology has advanced, we don't need to change our vehicle's oil as often as we used to. The rule used to be every 3,000 to 5,000 miles, but the interval for most modern cars is now between 7,500 to 10,000 miles. Since this routine maintenance often costs upwards of $100, however, many consumers prioritize finding high-quality service at an affordable price.
To name the best oil change services, J.D. Power ranked the following factors: The ease of scheduling or prompt service, cost, the friendliness and performance of the service advisor, the quality of the service facility, how long it took to complete the service, and the quality of the work completed. The company selected respondents that indicated in the 2026 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study that they had their car services at a non-dealer service shop.
After Goodyear Auto Service achieved a score of 846 out of 1,000, Tuffy Tire and Auto Service Centers ranked second, with Christian Brothers Automotive coming in third. Goodyear offers more than 1,200 locations across the country, while Tuffy, which is owned by Mavis Tire Express Services, is a smaller company operating primarily in the eastern United States.
For a quick oil change, if you don't have an Express Oil Change and Tire near you, J.D. Power recommends Take 5. Jiffy Lube and Valvoline Instant Oil Change tied for third place. Express Oil Change has 425 locations across 19 states, while Take 5 has more than 1,000 locations spread out across the U.S.