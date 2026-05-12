Not Jiffy Lube: JD Power Names The Best Oil Change Service In 2026

Regular oil changes are the ultimate, easy-to-do investment in your vehicle's long-term health. Engine oil helps keep every part running smoothly and also cools, cleans, and protects those parts. Eventually, that oil gets dirty and needs to be replaced. You should never skip an oil change, as it can choke your engine and eventually cause irreparable damage.

When it's time for an oil change, many drivers head to quick change shops that can complete the work in under an hour, often without an appointment, while others prefer full-service shops that offer extras such as tire rotations. No one wants to drive off with a loose drain plug or the wrong oil, so J.D. Power helps consumers select their best option with its 2026 Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Study. After surveying some vehicle owners, Express Oil Change and Tire Engineers came out on top in the quick oil change segment. If you prefer a full-maintenance option, Goodyear Auto Service led competitors.

JD Power found that cost is an increasingly important factor to many surveyed, and year-over-year, consumers were more satisfied with quick change oil locations, but less pleased with full-service locations. Customers typically find aftermarket providers much more convenient and fast than having oil service performed at the dealership, and many consumers appreciate a post-service check-in.

To rank auto service, JD Power considered numerous variables and surveyed more than 10,000 vehicle owners selected from online consumer panels. Dive in to see how these rankings are calculated and where your favorite shop may fall in the lineup.