5 Cars To Avoid If You Change Your Own Oil (According To Owners)

The Fiat 500 Abarth is a car that's often associated with torturous oil changes. There's some debate over the best way to get it done, but every way mentioned sounds a bit exhausting and not straightforward enough for our liking. Most of the oil change strategies require disassembly, which is usually what ends up putting a car on a list like this.

The Abarth should be jacked up if you want to avoid crawling underneath the car and risking injury. Unfortunately, jacking up the Fiat 500 Abarth is a challenge in of itself due to the car having a lack of good spots for the process. Once the car is lifted, you'll need to take off the plastic splash shield under the engine to access its drain plug. Then, take out the air intake hose to create more space so you can better reach the filter housing that's face up at the bottom of the engine. Use a ratchet extender or something of the sort to take off the plug, which is reportedly quite difficult — at this point it's often getting oil all over the engine and others have mentioned the oil getting all over the crossmember in the same area.

Putting the oil filter back is another step that Fiat owners find beyond annoying. By then, you'll be beyond the point of exasperation and just want to get it over with. Oh, and good luck finding 5W-40 full synthetic oil at a shop near you. Recalled one Fiat owner on Reddit: "I did my Abarth once. The entire time I was picturing some Italian engineer named Luca who designed it and laughs himself to sleep every night picturing people trying to contort themselves into weird shapes to get to the filter without taking everything apart."