12 Lowe's Finds That Are No-Brainers At Their Price
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Lowe's operates more than 1,700 store locations across the U.S., and you'll often find great sales throughout the year, but especially around the holidays. These sales are designed to make you buy more than what you currently need, but just because a new purchase is cheap and can be reused in following jobs doesn't mean your budget for new equipment should be uncapped.
Otherwise, buying gear during a sale is a great idea, and you may even take advantage of bundles that pack in another tool or a battery with your purchase. Lowe's sales are frequent, but its regular rates are often advantageous as well. These are some of the finds that should always catch your attention, discount or not.
Each one of these tools is priced conveniently and many be part of a bundle or a special offer. All of them can make a nice dent in your to-do list, reshaping your approach to home improvement tasks or even bringing new excitement to a professional work environment.
Skil 4V Cordless Screwdriver
The Skil 4V Cordless Screwdriver is an inexpensive and potent tool for handling all sorts of household tasks. It's listed for $20 at Lowe's and comes with an integrated battery and a charger cable, as well as two ¼-inch hex shank bits to get you started (a Phillips and slotted bit). It runs in both forward and reverse, allowing you to fasten or unscrew items. The tool also features a pivoting head with three positions (zero, 22.5, and 45 degrees).
Importantly, this solution is notably cheaper than other options in its category, like the DeWalt cordless driver with no pivoting capability, sold by Lowe's for $92. The tool measures a little over 7 inches in length and weighs 2.5 pounds. It delivers a top speed of 240 RPM while maxing out at 22 in-lb of torque. The torque is selectable through three separate power settings, for greater control. There's also a built-in LED work light and the tool is backed by a 2-year limited warranty.
DeWalt 20V XR Handheld Planer
The DeWalt 20V XR Handheld Planer takes the manual labor out of planing boards flat. The tool features a two-blade assembly that spins rapidly to deliver 30,000 cuts per minute, with a depth adjustment that sets cut depth between 1/256 and 5/64 inches in a single pass. It features a Poly-V drive belt that offers enhanced durability. The tool also includes a precision machined groove in the front shoe, allowing for detailed edge chamfering.
This planer is one of those woodworking tools that can help improve your skill and range. An electric planer is a great tool to have on hand if you're doing hobby woodworking, but it's also a crucial addition when hanging new doors, installing floating shelves, or doing any other sort of interior carpentry project that requires flat boards and straight lines, to deliver a professional-looking finished product. This planer is also reasonably priced. The bare tool retails for $259, but up to 10/16 it's offered in a bundle with two DeWalt 4.0Ah batteries included in the price. The two batteries cost $269 on their own. That means buying the planer gets you a free add-on that's arguably worth more than the tool itself!
Kobalt 12 Amp 2 Horsepower Variable Speed Fixed Router Table Kit
A router is an important tool for performing detail work in a wide range of contexts. You can bring the router to your workpiece, or the router to your workpiece, and each option has its drawbacks. The Kobalt 12 Amp 2 Horsepower Variable Speed Fixed Router Table Kit straddles that divide well. It's made by an in-house Lowe's brand and is listed at the outlet for $179. This would be a good price for just the tool, but the package also includes a slate of accessories and a router table.
The tool itself is built with a cast aluminum base that offers good durability while saving on weight. According to the brand, it features improved ergonomics and comes with both a ¼-inch and ½-inch collet for use with most cutting bits. The tool comes with a 5-year warranty from Kobalt that allows you to ask a lot of your tools without worrying about how they'll respond. This kit brings a fixed-base router into your collection to handle trim work and channel cutting with ease while also including some extras.
Craftsman V20 Eight-Tool Combo Kit
If you're in the market for a starter gear set, it's hard to go wrong with the Craftsman V20 Eight-Tool Combo Kit. It includes just about everything you could need to kick-start your DIY journey, all for $459. Not including the accessory gear that comes with it (two batteries, a charger, and a soft carrying case), that works out to a little over $57 per tool.
The kit features a jigsaw and circular saw, drill and impact driver, an oscillating multitool, reciprocating saw, sander, and a task light. The bundle delivers enough coverage to handle even complex tasks, and the tools themselves are powerful enough to make quick work of most routine DIY jobs. Craftsman isn't the professional-grade brand it once was, but it can make a big difference in standard home improvement work. Craftsman gear is capable and feature-rich, all without breaking the bank. For anyone looking to gift some essential starter equipment to a loved one or build a basic tool framework for themselves, this is a good option.
Bosch Bulldog 8 Amp SDS Plus Variable Speed Rotary Hammer Drill
A standard combi-drill is great for a wide array of tasks, but it's not the answer when you need to drill lots of large holes (think routing out a channel for pipes or wiring through stud walls). It's also not great for drilling through masonry: Brick and block walls can be drilled with a standard unit, but the going is slow and tedious, and you're likely to burn up your drill bits faster thanks to the increased heat that comes from longer drilling times (a common problem when using concrete and other drill bits, too). These kinds of demanding applications are better served by a tool like the Bosch Bulldog 8 Amp SDS Plus Variable Speed Rotary Hammer Drill ($219 at Lowe's).
This is a corded model from one of the best German tool brands on the market. The drill features both forward and reverse gears, which is something that many other tools in this camp lack. It produces two ft-lb of impact energy with a variable speed trigger that goes up to 5,800 bpm. The tool also weighs 6.7 pounds, making it fairly lightweight considering the amount of force it can generate.
The tool has three operation modes (rotation only, hammer drill, and rotary hammer drill) as well having the option to rotate the chisel's position. The SDS drill's D-handle design is a classic layout for the tool, offering an ergonomic grip, while the tool's hook allows for easy storage between uses.
Kobalt 24V ½-Inch Brushless Drill Kit
Those in the market for a new drill should seriously consider the Kobalt 24-V ½-Inch Brushless Drill Kit, regardless of previous brand loyalty or preference. It's always a good idea to branch out into new tool battery ecosystems when the opportunity presents itself at a strong discount, and that's exactly what the Kobalt kit delivers, as of early Fall 2026. The kit features a soft carrying case alongside a 2.0Ah battery and charger, bundled together for a discounted $99 (down from $159 until 10/21).
It produces up to 850 in-lb of maximum torque alongside a two-speed gearbox that tops out at 550 and 2,000 RPM no-load speeds, respectively. Completing the picture, the tool operates with 23 clutch positions plus a drill mode, controlled via a classic selection ring. The drill's Jacob's-branded chuck features a ratcheting function and is supposed to be very durable. The tool is compact and lightweight, and is backed by both a 3-year battery warranty and a 5-year limited tool warranty. It also features some nice quality of life enhancements, like a bit holder and belt clip that can be attached to either side of the tool to support left or right-handed users.
Bosch 18V ½-Inch Variable Speed Hammer Drill
A powerful drill is something many tool users need. The Bosch 18V 1/2-Inch Variable Speed Hammer Drill features a side handle that can be positioned as you see fit and a maximum torque of to 1,330 in-lb. The tool's 25 clutch positions offer maximum control over the drill's speed, which goes up to 2,200 rpm (550 rpm in first gear). The drill also features enhancements like kickback control and an onboard user interface that offers status information, leveling angle control, and more.
The drill is offered as a bare tool at Lowe's for $179, down from a regular list price of $249 until 10/28. This makes it notably cheaper than its typical pricing, although the tool is also often available at a similar discount from Amazon. The product's price history shows even lower prices, up to $130 at its lowest, so holding out for another, even steeper price dip may also be worthwhile for those willing to roll the dice.
Skil 1.2 Amp Detail Sander
A cheap sander is always going to be a big winner for tool shoppers. The Skil 1.2 Amp Detail Sander is a corded option that offers plenty of power for a $50 price tag. A detail sander offers a pointed edge that helps you work the tool into tight corners and crevices, tackling even difficult to reach areas with ease.
This option delivers a speed of 13,500 OBM, for fast material removal. It features an ergonomic design that's comfortable to hold onto and reduces fatigue from vibrations. It also comes with three small attachments for finer work, to handle a wider range of tasks without having to switch to another sander. Its micro-filtration system is supposed to help limit the amount of dust you kick up into the air as you sand, keeping your workspace cleaner and minimizing the cleanup work that inevitably follows sanding.
Dremel Model 8240 2 Amp Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit
Lowe's currently lists the Dremel Model 8240 2 Amp Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit as a "value pick," both because it's on sale for $79 until 11/4 (down from $99) and because it's part of a bundle that includes an extra Dremel 12V 2.0Ah battery (priced at $49 on its own at Lowe's). It also features a storage case, some accessory bits, and a battery and charger.
The Dremel rotary tool is cordless, for a more comfortable use while sanding, grinding, or shaping a workpiece. It offers a speed range from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM and features ventilation openings for cool and quiet operation. The tool's battery technology promises to deliver optimized runtime and power support. It's rated to produce the equivalent of corded power without the tether that can often get in the way when tackling detail work.
Craftsman V20 Two-Tool Combo Kit (Impact Driver and Drill)
Buyers in the market for drilling and driving tools will want both a combi-drill and an impact driver. The pair allows you to handle pilot holes and fastener sinking tasks without swapping bits back and forth, which slows down your progress significantly. And the two tools excel in different jobs: Drills are great for driving fasteners in light-duty settings, but impact drivers are better for heavy-duty driving. Meanwhile, the enhanced power of a driver is essential for a wide range of home improvements.
The Craftsman V20 Two-Tool Combo Kit (Impact Driver and Drill) is a fantastic value option for anyone looking for quality equipment at rock bottom prices. The kit is priced at $79, down from a regular price of $169 until 10/28. With the kit, you'll also get a 2.0Ah battery and a charger. The tools alone make this a solid bargain, but adding in the battery allows you to start using the tools right away. The driver offers 1,800 in-lb of maximum torque, and the drill can handle up to 90 holes per charge with a 300 UWO (Unit Watt Out) power output.
Skil 15 Amp 7 ¼-Inch Corded Circular Saw
A circular saw like this allows you to make fast, straight cuts through boards. It can also handle angular cuts across the length of a board. Instead of moving the workpiece to make the cut, as is the case with a table saw, this tool moves along the cutting path and can make cutting boards that are already installed a breeze. Skil has long been a staple in the circular saw world, with many older tool users still calling their saw a "Skilsaw." The Skil 15 Amp 7 ¼-Inch Corded Circular Saw comes from a brand with a long history, although it's now considered a quality midrange tool brand made by a giant conglomerate.
The saw does feature some prominent enhancements over the standard fare, while the $70 price tag makes it a great budget option, too. The saw's standard 7 ¼-inch blade doesn't skimp on power or cut depth, allowing it to handle 2-by dimensional lumber with ease. The tool's weight is notable, at nearly nine pounds, but it's lighter than many other saws in its category. The main feature worth writing home about is the laser line. Rather than relying on your own eyes to stay on target, the tool shines a light to make the cut's direction clearer, helping you keep on mark.
Craftsman 13 Amp 8.25-Inch Portable Benchtop Table Saw
The Craftsman 13 Amp 8.25-Inch Portable Benchtop Table Saw provides plenty of cutting power with a favorable price tag. It's listed at Lowe's for $129, down from $149 until 12/5. The tool delivers 5,700 RPM blade speeds and comes with a carbide-tipped blade that offers a longer-lasting sharp blade. It offers onboard storage for accessories and a quick-release rip fence that runs all the way to the other end of the saw's top.
This saw weighs 38.5 pounds, making it a truly portable option for cutting in a workshop or elsewhere. It delivers a maximum cutting depth of 2.2 inches (or 1.625 inches at 45 degrees) and a left rip capacity of 7 inches. To the right, it can accommodate 12.5-inch rip cuts. The tool features a full length fence and a rugged design, making it a solid option for both jobsites and garage workshops.
Methodology
All of these tools are useful additions to DIY users and professional tool collections alike. All of them are priced at a favorable rate, and at time of writing many are on sale or come with extra accessories like batteries for cordless tools. They have all been rated by at least 100 Lowe's buyers with a 4.3 average rating or better.