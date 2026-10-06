Here's How Often You Should Be Changing Gear Oil

You know how the human body contains all sorts of different fluids that each do different things? So too do cars. You have your standard engine oil, which comes in conventional, synthetic, or a blend of the two; brake fluid, coolant, and more. Just about anywhere that needs liquid cooling or has metal-on-metal contact, you'll find a corresponding fluid. One such lubricant, responsible for one of the most violent parts of your car outside of the combustion chamber, is gear oil. Gear oil is responsible for lubricating a number of different components, namely manual transmissions, axles, and differentials — anywhere with gears, basically, hence the name.

How often should you change it? Like any other fluid, that depends on its application and how hard you drive the car. There's no single universal rule that says to change it every X amount of miles, though a good place to look would be your owner's manual. But a good rule of thumb is, if you drive normally and don't tow a lot, you could stretch it to around 50,000 miles. Cut that in half if you're not careful with your car, similar to changing automatic transmission fluid.

Bear in mind that different cars need different types of gear oil as well, with some cars needing multiple types of gear oil by themselves. For example, GL5 gear oil eats away at brass because of its additives, so you need to use GL4 if you have brass synchros in your transmission, whereas GL5 might be fine for the axles. Different viscosities exist as well, such as 75W-140, 85W-90, etc. What does all this mean? Let's break it down.