These Tech Brands Are 2026's Biggest Losers When It Comes To Repairability

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund has been publishing its annual Failing the Fix scorecard since 2022. The report assigns a repairability score to some of the most popular phone and laptop manufacturers, using data from a French law passed in 2021, known as the repairability index. According to PIRG, this year's scorecard also includes data gathered under the European Union's new European Product Registry for Energy Labelling (EPREL) rules.

The EPREL rules mean that certain electronics products sold in Europe have to adhere to minimum requirements like resistance to drops, batteries that meet at least 800 charge cycles, transparent information on disassembly and repair of the devices, supplying parts for seven years, longer software support, and providing repair shops access to software and firmware.

These rules currently apply to smartphones, tablets, and cordless phones. For PIRG's 2026 scorecard, the data informed updates its scores for smartphones. Data from France was also used for laptops.

The group also deducted points for companies that belong to trade groups or organization that lobby against right to repair policies, and awarded points to any company that has supported right to repair legislature. This is an important metric, as right to repair laws in the U.S. have been a war of attrition, with high profile lawsuits playing out of years, like the one with John Deere over various repair restrictions on its heavy equipment — a lawsuit it ultimately lost, to the tune of $99 million in repair funds to farmers.