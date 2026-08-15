Over 400M PCs Are Now Considered E-Waste' Thanks To This One Gigantic Issue

At a time when e-waste generation is increasing by the year, making it one of the major solid waste streams, a decision by the world's leading tech company, Microsoft, has left close to 400 million PCs without active security support.

When Microsoft released Windows 11 back in 2021, many found out that their PCs were ineligible for the upgrade. For the next four years, that wasn't much of a problem as the iteration preceding it, Windows 10, was still supported and continued receiving feature and security updates. However, that changed on October 14, 2025, when Microsoft dropped support for Windows 10. That meant PCs that still work fine would no longer receive critical updates on regular Windows 10 installations, leaving them unsupported. On the bright side, Microsoft is offering Extended Security Updates (ESU) that will last until October 12, 2027, and eligible users can get Windows 10 ESU for free.

This has raised concerns among both everyday Windows users and environmentalists. Many users expressed frustration that they might eventually have to replace their otherwise perfectly good PCs. Environmentalists, on the other hand, are worried about the e-waste generation, with PIRG's Electronic Waste Graveyard pegging the number of affected PCs at 400 million.