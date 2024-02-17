Everything You Need To Know About Samsung's Self-Repair Program
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether a Samsung phone troubles you for natural causes like an aging battery or you accidentally drop it on the street and shatter the glass, Samsung's self-repair program can help you. The Korean tech giant launched the program back in August 2022, and through it, Samsung users can order original spare parts for their devices to perform repairs on their own. This not only extends the product's life by a couple of years but also saves money that would otherwise be used to get a new device.
Moreover, the initiative allows people to use their beloved smartphones, tablets, soundbars, and even televisions for longer than they'd last without repair. Initially, it only covered limited devices, like the Galaxy S20 and S21 series and Galaxy Tab S7+. In more recent years, Samsung added more products like the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Book. Today, the self-repair program includes nearly 50 products, including soundbars, monitors, a projector, and even some television models.
Let's discuss more details about the regions in which the program is available, the eligible devices, and the provided parts. We'll also include the advantages and disadvantages, and whether you should go for it or not.
Is your Samsung device covered under the self-repair program?
Samsung's self-repair program covers all models in the Galaxy S20, S21, S22, and S23 lineups. However, the only Fan Edition model mentioned in the official list is the Galaxy S23 FE. The latest foldables from the company, i.e. the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, are also eligible. If you own any of the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets or the Galaxy Tab S7+, you're in luck. When it comes to notebooks, you can order new spare parts for your Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15-inch), Book 2 Pro 360 (15-inch), Book 2 Pro 360 5G (13.3-inch), Book Pro (15-inch), or Book Pro 360 (15-inch).
Apart from smartphones, tablets, and notebooks, the initiative also includes six 2023 television models, including the 77-inch Class OLED TV, the 98-inch Class Neo QLED 8K TV, Class The Frame — Disney100 Edition (three sizes), and the 85-inch Class The Terrace Full Sun Neo QLED TV. Interestingly, the Freestyle Gen 2 projector is also supported. In addition to this, the official website mentions nine monitors and four soundbars.
Initially, the self-repair program was available only in the United States. Now, Samsung has expanded it to over 40 countries, including South Korea and the United Kingdom.
How to order a self-repair kit for your Samsung smartphone
To order the spare parts and required tools, visit Samsung's official self-repair webpage. If you own any models from the S20, S21, S22, or Galaxy Tab S7+ line or have the Galaxy Book Pro 15-inch or Galaxy Book Pro 360 15-inch, select iFixit. This will redirect you to the iFixit collaborations page, which lists all models. Choose Encompass for all other devices, such as the Galaxy S23 series, tablets, soundbars, digital TVs, computers, and projectors. This will redirect you to the Samsung Parts website.
Once you're at the correct webpage, select the product (iFixit) or category and model (Samsung Parts). On the next screen, iFixit will show you the list of available spare parts with an option to view all the details. Samsung Parts redirects you to its blog containing the detailed service guide, where you must select "Shop for parts" to view the list of available spare parts. Add the required part to your cart, fill in your details, and complete the order.
Even though the self-repair program contains a lot of smartphones, not all components are available for all models. For instance, you can order a speaker unit for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, but not for the S22 Ultra.
Should you go for self-repair?
The Samsung self-repair program is an important step for the right to repair devices, and it extends their life. It also has a positive impact on the environment as it reduces electronics waste. You can repair parts, including volume buttons, side key, speakers, and the SIM tray, in addition to the displays, batteries, charging ports, and back panels. Galaxy Book owners can replace their speakers, fans, fingerprint readers, and touchpads, among other parts.
However, there are a few things you should know. First, Samsung offers a 90-day limited warranty on genuine repair parts (from the delivery date). Still, the company does not cover the subsequent repair bills if you damage your product while repairing it. Unless you're confident that you can carefully take apart the required screws, parts, and connectors and replace them in the same positions, following the elaborate guides by iFixit and Samsung Parts, you shouldn't opt for self-repair.
Instead, you can contact Samsung support and schedule an in-person appointment at your nearest service center. Alternatively, you can order the original parts and take your phone to a trusted local repair shop. If you've performed some smartphone or laptop surgeries in the past and think you can handle it, make sure you go through all the support material on the websites, including the step-by-step guides and videos.