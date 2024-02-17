Everything You Need To Know About Samsung's Self-Repair Program

Whether a Samsung phone troubles you for natural causes like an aging battery or you accidentally drop it on the street and shatter the glass, Samsung's self-repair program can help you. The Korean tech giant launched the program back in August 2022, and through it, Samsung users can order original spare parts for their devices to perform repairs on their own. This not only extends the product's life by a couple of years but also saves money that would otherwise be used to get a new device.

Moreover, the initiative allows people to use their beloved smartphones, tablets, soundbars, and even televisions for longer than they'd last without repair. Initially, it only covered limited devices, like the Galaxy S20 and S21 series and Galaxy Tab S7+. In more recent years, Samsung added more products like the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Book. Today, the self-repair program includes nearly 50 products, including soundbars, monitors, a projector, and even some television models.

Let's discuss more details about the regions in which the program is available, the eligible devices, and the provided parts. We'll also include the advantages and disadvantages, and whether you should go for it or not.