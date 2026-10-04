Is The C8 Corvette Cheaper Or More Expensive To Maintain Than Previous Generations?
The C8 Corvette has continued to impress as the cheapest production sports car to reach 200 miles per hour. Well, by "cheap" we mean a starting price of $73,495. So much for General Motors' original vision of creating an affordable sports car back in the 1950s. And, as we all know, buying a car is not really the true cost of ownership — you'll need to pay for maintenance after that, and the C8 Corvette is proving to be pretty pricey to maintain.
First reported by Corvette Blogger, data from WePredict concludes that the C8 costs more to maintain than the C7. The study revealed that the average cost of service for a 2020 Corvette Stingray was $967 based on 12 months of ownership. That's a lot higher than the average service cost for the C7, with the 2019 model being $359 and the 2017 model going down to $296.
The sudden increase for the C8 is likely due to the mid-engine drivetrain, which requires more labor due to the tight and tricky spacing. The 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine itself is more complex, including advanced dry-sump lubrication to ensure fast-paced cornering doesn't leave the engine dry, a sealed engine valley to avoid incorrect oil draining, and more intricate exhaust headers for maximum airflow. Bringing the Corvette to the track will also increase its maintenance cost. As Edmunds wrote after 25,000 miles with a 2020 model: "The total cost of maintenance and repairs that have been made on our Corvette so far has been exorbitant, but they definitely do not diminish our fondness for the car."
What is the maintenance schedule for a C8 Corvette?
While the C8 Corvette may cost more to maintain, it's considered a generally reliable vehicle. Consumer Reports has the newest generation Corvette's reliability ranked at about average to a little above average. The recalls are minimal and not too serious. Heading over to Car Complaints, the C8 generation is pretty clear of customer complaints — the 2022 model has the most (just two) and they are related to different accessories. The C7 had a lot more ongoing complaints.
To ensure your C8 Corvette remains reliable, you will need to keep up with its maintenance. You'll want to get your first oil change at around 7,500 miles, then another around 15,000 miles. This coincides with the usual 5,000 to 7,500-mile mark that most new vehicles need new oil. However, you'll likely need to replace the oil sooner if you bring your Corvette to the track. Edmunds also found that they had to replace the tires at around 10,000 miles due to some aggressive track days.
By 22,500 miles, you may need to replace the cabin air filter and inspect the brake system, including the pads, rotors, and fluids. The engine air cleaner filter will possibly need to be replaced at 45,000 miles, as well as transmission fluid and brake fluid. At 60,000 miles, check on the drive belts and suspension. Once you approach 100,000 miles, you may need to replace the spark plugs and engine coolant.
All that said, the exact time you need to do maintenance on your C8 Corvette will depend on how often you drive, how aggressively you drive, and plenty of other outside factors. However, it's smart to keep these possible maintenance costs in mind if you have your eye on a used C8 Corvette.