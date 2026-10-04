Is The C8 Corvette Cheaper Or More Expensive To Maintain Than Previous Generations?

The C8 Corvette has continued to impress as the cheapest production sports car to reach 200 miles per hour. Well, by "cheap" we mean a starting price of $73,495. So much for General Motors' original vision of creating an affordable sports car back in the 1950s. And, as we all know, buying a car is not really the true cost of ownership — you'll need to pay for maintenance after that, and the C8 Corvette is proving to be pretty pricey to maintain.

First reported by Corvette Blogger, data from WePredict concludes that the C8 costs more to maintain than the C7. The study revealed that the average cost of service for a 2020 Corvette Stingray was $967 based on 12 months of ownership. That's a lot higher than the average service cost for the C7, with the 2019 model being $359 and the 2017 model going down to $296.

The sudden increase for the C8 is likely due to the mid-engine drivetrain, which requires more labor due to the tight and tricky spacing. The 6.2-liter LT2 V8 engine itself is more complex, including advanced dry-sump lubrication to ensure fast-paced cornering doesn't leave the engine dry, a sealed engine valley to avoid incorrect oil draining, and more intricate exhaust headers for maximum airflow. Bringing the Corvette to the track will also increase its maintenance cost. As Edmunds wrote after 25,000 miles with a 2020 model: "The total cost of maintenance and repairs that have been made on our Corvette so far has been exorbitant, but they definitely do not diminish our fondness for the car."