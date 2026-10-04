4 Tech Brands Owned By SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX operation is the world's most valuable space company. Impressive enough, but as of September 2026, it ranks as the seventh-largest global company by market cap, placing it among such illustrious names as Amazon, NVIDIA, Apple, and Microsoft in the world's top 10 most valuable companies. Of course, SpaceX's primary business is hurling massive rockets into space. The Falcon 9 rocket, for instance, is the company's workhorse and has completed 687 successful launches at the time of writing. SpaceX has also managed to successfully land the Falcon 9 hundreds of times.

While it's rockets like this that are largely responsible for the company's "meteoric rise" to its place among the world's biggest companies, SpaceX has also acquired other tech brands since its founding in 2002. SpaceX doesn't buy a lot of companies, but each purchase makes sense for the company and its ambitions. To the general public at least, perhaps the most recognizable of these is xAI, the Musk-founded AI company behind the Grok chatbot. But this isn't the company's only venture into AI; alongside this, it has purchased an AI coding assistant, an integrated device manufacturer, and an IoT tech firm.

Let's have a closer look at four tech brands owned by SpaceX.