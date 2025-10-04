US Government Signs Deal To Use Elon Musk's Grok AI For A Crazy Cheap Price

The U.S. government has struck an agreement with Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI to provide federal agencies access to its Grok AI models. The agreement gives the government access for just $0.42 per agency, which is one of the lowest rates seen yet in this wave of government AI procurement. Compare the $0.42-per-agency price to rivals OpenAI and Anthropic, both of which have been offering government-focused models for around $1 per agency. Meta, by comparison, agreed to provide AI services at zero cost.

The deal comes as part of the General Services Administration (GSA)'s "OneGov" initiative, which wants to modernize how the federal government acquires its goods and services in the cyber space. Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast will be available across all federal agencies immediately, and they'll be around for the next 18 months until the contract expires in March 2027. It also includes dedicated engineers from xAI to help the federal agencies implement the AI models.