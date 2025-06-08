How Is Perplexity AI Different From OpenAI's ChatGPT?

When AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini first launched, it became evident that these tools were well-suited for tasks such as drafting customized emails, refining code, and more. However, Google search still performed better at tasks like checking live scores or reading about a recent event.

While AI chatbots have evolved significantly since their initial launch, Google Search remains a more reliable tool for finding accurate information. Firstly, you get to decide your sources, and secondly, AI chatbots can hallucinate (some AI models hallucinate more than others) and answer inaccurately. That said, while having control over the sources is beneficial, browsing through multiple sources can be a time-consuming task. And that's exactly the pain point that Perplexity targets.

Instead of imitating a human-like response, Perplexity AI is a search engine alternative that reads through web sources and provides a source-backed summary, somewhat similar to Google's AI overviews. While it can still perform typical AI chatbot tasks like writing an email, generating images, and more, its specialty lies in offering an alternative to traditional search.

Perplexity AI once had a clear edge over tools like ChatGPT, thanks to its ability to pull real-time information from the web. But now that ChatGPT can also browse the internet, what sets Perplexity apart?