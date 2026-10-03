5 Milwaukee Tools That Can Come In Handy For Truck Drivers
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With the right set of tools, even some basic DIY repairs can save you a lot of money by helping you avoid trips to the repair shop. This is especially true for truck owners, since everything from parts and accessories to repairs and insurance tend to be costlier than they would be for a passenger sedan. Even if you're not confident in your mechanical skills or interested in doing your own repairs and would prefer to leave them to the professionals, having a few hardware staples in your cab or garage can be useful in emergencies or for basic maintenance, such as dead batteries, loose nuts, or low tire pressure.
When it comes to the basics, you can usually find what you need from any major tool brand. Naturally, some are higher quality than others, but when it comes to the top-tier popular brands, the choice usually comes down to pricing, availability, and personal preference. If you're already invested in Milwaukee's power systems and have the batteries and chargers on hand for its highly rated M18 cordless tools, you can find several compatible devices that'll be useful for your truck.
In fact, Milwaukee even offers gear that most other brands don't — innovative tools that can make tune-ups and repairs faster and easier. In addition to its 18V tools, Milwaukee also sells 12V, USB-powered, and hand tools that can be put to good use. Here are five Milwaukee tools that can come in handy for truck drivers.
M12 Fuel ½-inch Digital Torque Wrench
In its list of "tools every pickup owner should have," Cars.com says that one item that should be kept in your garage for "doing your own maintenance easier" is a torque wrench. It shouldn't be a surprise that Milwaukee sells them, but you may not know about its motorized M12 Fuel ½-inch Digital Torque Wrench. Most tool brands don't even make such a device, which can automatically run a fastener down toward a desired torque.
By taking out the legwork (wristwork?), Milwaukee says the device can speed up installations by up to 50%. The motorized function also doesn't come at the expense of precision, as the M12 Fuel ½-inch Digital Torque Wrench is accurate within 2% clockwise and 3% counterclockwise for torque-critical fasteners. The tool can spin up to 100 rpm, has a range of 12.5 to 150 ft-lbs, and features adjustable run-down torque to control output and prevent over-torque. It sports four types of notification modes, displays four measurement standards, and is equipped with One-Key technology that can record and provide torque data.
The simplicity and novelty of the tool make it a very useful addition to any truck driver's toolkit, but it comes at a cost — literally. The 12V tool costs around $900 even without a battery or charger. Meanwhile, you can get a non-motorized digital torque wrench from Gearwrench for $230 on Amazon and several highly rated no-name options for well under $100. While a great asset, Milwaukee's motorized wrench is a functional luxury rather than a must-have. The Milwaukee M12 Fuel ½-inch Digital Torque Wrench (model 2466-20) is available from Home Depot for $899.
M18 Hotshot Jump Starter
Both Decked and Pickup Truck Talk recommend that truck drivers always keep a jump starter for emergencies. There's no shortage of options available, including a model from Milwaukee. The Milwaukee M18 Hotshot Jump Starter works by connecting to the terminals of a truck battery and using its 18V battery to bring the engine back to life. That way, you don't need to depend on another vehicle's engine to do the job, making it especially important if you're stranded in the middle of nowhere.
The device is compatible with up to 8.1L gas and 3L diesel engines, making it especially suitable for truck drivers. It boasts up to 2,000 peak amps and can be prepared for a jump in under 70 seconds. With an M18 Redlithium XC 5 Ah battery, the device can provide up to 70 jumps on a single charge. Its internal capacitors are rated to last up to 500,000 cycles, and the tool includes protection against sparks, reverse polarity, and overheating. A digital display provides a voltage readout.
It's also useful for drivers who don't mind taking their truck out into extreme weather. With an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, it's built to provide all-weather performance and will function in temperatures between -4 degrees and 122 degrees Fahrenheit. The Milwaukee M18 Hotshot Jump Starter (model 3841-20) is available from Home Depot for $299.
43-Piece Shockwave Impact Duty ⅜-inch Drive SAE & Metric 6-Point Socket Set
When truck drivers ask experts and other owners what tools they should have, one of the most common answers they'll get is a decent socket set. For example, multiple users recommend it in an r/Tools post that asks what gear should be kept in the vehicle itself. There are plenty of fasteners that can loosen over time, especially during rougher rides, and you'll want to be able to tighten them in a pinch.
Many people conjure up its beefy, powerful cordless tools when they picture Milwaukee gear, but there are many useful Milwaukee hand tools for your home, as well as your garage or truck. Of course, this includes ratchets and various socket sets. One set that isn't too large to keep in your truck, while still offering a useful range of sizes, is the Milwaukee 43-Piece Shockwave Impact Duty ⅜-inch Drive SAE & Metric 6-Point Socket Set. The fact that it includes both standard and metric options gives it even more versatility than its size range.
Plus, you can use the sockets with an impact driver, as they're part of Milwaukee's Shockwave line, which tells you they're impact-rated and especially durable. The sockets have a dual-hole design to make them easier to attach and remove, and a non-slip design to prevent rounding. Each is laser-etched with its part number and includes stamped, ink-filled size markings. In addition to the sockets, the set comes with a ⅜-inch adapter, a 3-inch extension, a universal joint, and a stackable, nestable hard storage case. The Milwaukee 43-Piece Shockwave Impact Duty ⅜-inch Drive SAE & Metric 6-Point Socket Set (model 49-66-7009) is available from Home Depot for $160.
Redlithium USB Stick Light with Magnet
Milwaukee's power tools have a reputation for their robust power and performance, but the company also makes much more low-key devices that don't need bulky batteries or expensive chargers. Instead, they can be easily recharged via USB. One of the Milwaukee tools powered by its rechargeable USB battery system is the Redlithium USB Stick Light with Magnet, which can be very useful for truck drivers. According to Kenworth of Pennsylvania, an LED work light is one of the top ten tools that truck drivers should keep on hand — and Kenworth knows a thing or two about trucks.
Whether you're a long-haul trucker or just use your pickup to take the kids to school, a work light makes it much easier to check your engine at night. If you're on the side of the road, it has the added benefit of making you more visible to drivers whizzing by. Obviously, there's no shortage of options when it comes to work lights, but the fact that this one can be easily recharged and has a magnet that can stick to the hood or other metal surfaces on the truck makes Milwaukee's tool particularly useful. A hook mount is also included.
It's also more maneuverable than many flashlights and work lights and can rotate vertically up to 220 degrees. It's impact-rated up to 6 feet, IP54-rated for dust and water resistance, and resistant to chemical corrosion from common truck and body shop substances. The USB Stick Light has four different modes, can output up to 550 lumens, and lasts up to two hours on the high setting. The Milwaukee Redlithium USB Stick Light with Magnet (model 2128-21) is available from Home Depot for $99.
M18 Cordless Tire Inflator
No matter what type of vehicle you drive, one of the Milwaukee tools you should keep in your car for an emergency is the M18 Cordless Tire Inflator. There are cheaper inflators out there, but you'll want a reliable one — and if you drive a truck, you want to make sure it has the PSI rating to handle your larger tires. Despite being pricier than the no-name cordless inflators you can find on Amazon, Popular Mechanics says the M18 Cordless Tire Inflator offers an unbeatable value that makes it worth the investment.
The tool is more than capable of filling medium-duty and light truck tires, as it's built to easily deliver over 100 psi and has a maximum rating of 150 psi. The digital inflator includes four programmable presets for common pressure targets and automatically monitors pressure and shuts off once the target is reached. It comes with a needle, nozzle, and 36-inch hose, as well as an all-brass Schrader chuck and Presta chuck, with on-board storage for the attachments and hose. The Milwaukee M18 Cordless Tire Inflator (model 2848-20) is available from Home Depot for $199.