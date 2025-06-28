Milwaukee's New Hotshot Jump Starter: What It Costs, How It Works, & Where You Can Buy One

Few sounds can ruin a car owner's day quicker than a "click, click, click" when you turn the key in the vehicle's ignition. While other issues with the starting system may ultimately prove the culprit, more often than not, that sound signifies that the battery powering your vehicle is dead. Of course, as far as engine problems go with automobiles, a dead battery is far from the worst case scenario, because in most cases, the drained power source can be given a second life by borrowing power from another battery.

This process is often called "giving the battery a jump," and it is typically achieved by connecting jumper cables from a functional car battery to the dead one and letting it charge back up enough to start the affected vehicle. Jumping a battery is simple enough to properly undertake, but success does, traditionally, depend on whether or not you have both a pair of jumper cables on hand, as well as a second vehicle to connect them to. That is not always the case anymore, with companies like Milwaukee Tools solving the issue with portable jump starters, which combine a power source and jumper cables into a single handheld device small enough to stow away in your trunk.

Yes, the company that invented Lithium-Ion technology now makes a portable jumping kit, announcing its Hotshot Jump Starter in a recent press release. Here's what you need to know about the device Milwaukee calls a "new-to-world jump starting solution."