Milwaukee's New Hotshot Jump Starter: What It Costs, How It Works, & Where You Can Buy One
Few sounds can ruin a car owner's day quicker than a "click, click, click" when you turn the key in the vehicle's ignition. While other issues with the starting system may ultimately prove the culprit, more often than not, that sound signifies that the battery powering your vehicle is dead. Of course, as far as engine problems go with automobiles, a dead battery is far from the worst case scenario, because in most cases, the drained power source can be given a second life by borrowing power from another battery.
This process is often called "giving the battery a jump," and it is typically achieved by connecting jumper cables from a functional car battery to the dead one and letting it charge back up enough to start the affected vehicle. Jumping a battery is simple enough to properly undertake, but success does, traditionally, depend on whether or not you have both a pair of jumper cables on hand, as well as a second vehicle to connect them to. That is not always the case anymore, with companies like Milwaukee Tools solving the issue with portable jump starters, which combine a power source and jumper cables into a single handheld device small enough to stow away in your trunk.
Yes, the company that invented Lithium-Ion technology now makes a portable jumping kit, announcing its Hotshot Jump Starter in a recent press release. Here's what you need to know about the device Milwaukee calls a "new-to-world jump starting solution."
How to use Milwaukee's Hot Shot Jump Starter
As for that "new-to-world" claim, Milwaukee states in the press release announcing the Hotshot Jump Starter that the device can be jump-ready in under 70 seconds. Moreover, Milwaukee states that the Hotshot also provides genuine all-weather performance, even providing full functionality in a temperature range between –4°F and 122°F. Milwaukee notes the IP65-rated Hotshot is more durable than most jumpers on the market, with its capacitors rated for up to 500,000 charging cycles. Best of all, Hotshot is compatible with Milwaukee's entire M18 Lithium-Ion battery line.
Once connected, Hotshot provides up to 2000 peak amps, which should be enough to power batteries in an 8.1L gas engine or a 3.0L diesel engine. By most accounts, Milwaukee's Hotshot Jump Starter — which weighs just 6.9 lbs — is also pretty easy to use. Follow these steps to jump your car battery using Hotshot:
- Connect a Milwaukee M18 battery to the Hotshot and turn the device on.
- Press the Charge button marked by the lightning bolt and allow the jumper to power up.
- Connect the red clamp to the dead battery's positive charging terminal.
- Connect the black clamp to the battery's negative charging terminal.
- Press the Jump Start button on the Hotshot, signified by the car key.
- Wait approximately 30 seconds, then try starting the car.
Assuming your vehicle starts, power down the Milwaukee Hotshot Jump Starter. If not, you can try charging the battery again, but if the engine still won't turn over, you may simply need to purchase a new one.
What the jump starter costs and where you can buy one
Now that you know what makes Milwaukee's Hotshot Jump Starter so unique, and how easy the device is to use, you're probably wondering where you might be able to pick one up. You're likely also pondering exactly how much the Hotshot might cost you in a retail environment.
Milwaukee has been very clear on the price point of the Hotshot Jump Starter's MSRP, stating in the press release that its price is set at $299. That might seem like a lofty investment, as there are surely cheaper, well-reviewed jump starter options on the market. But your mind might change when you consider how handy the Hotshot could be should you find yourself stranded in an out-of-the-way place with a dead car battery. Apart from that sort of peace of mind, the fact that the Hotshot also comes with a 3-year warranty might help sway your opinion.
If you are interested in purchasing Milwaukee's new jump starter, your online options are surprisingly limited. Per its Milwaukee product page, the Hotshot is currently available through three outlets: Acme Tools, Max Tool, and Factory Authorized Outlet. Those outlets are currently only taking pre-orders for the device, as it's not yet ready to ship out to consumers, and will not be available until at least September 20, 2025.