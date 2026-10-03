5 Tech Brands Selling Typewriters With A Modern Twist

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Are you a writer who finds it difficult to write because your writing device also gives you access to your shopping list and the World Wide Web? Maybe you're sick of not being able to open a Word document without AI muscling in and offering unwanted advice like a modern version of the paperclip guy. If this is you, maybe you should consider spending more money than you would for a laptop on another device that gives you almost no features at all.

It sounds like a joke, but this is literally where we are in 2026. Our phones, laptops, and tablets can do so much that people have become overwhelmed, and there's now money to be made from selling gadgets that don't do very much. These modern-day answers to the typewriter generally give you a keyboard, a modest screen, and a way to save words, while leaving out the web browser and most of the applications that make a computer useful. They promise to remove the distractions and add enough friction to help you unleash your creativity.

They don't come cheap. While the cheapest option on this list is only $199, you only get a screen for that price. The most expensive is $699, and you can buy a laptop for a lot less than that.

Of course, a notebook and pen will also give you a notification-less, friction-ful writing experience at a considerably lower cost. But it's the 21st century, and you won't be able to send a handwritten manuscript to your publishers without first typing it up or using a handwriting-to-text app. So if you want something that's dumb while you're writing but smart enough to export it elsewhere when you've completed your masterpiece, there are a few options you can consider.