How To Scan A QR Code On A Laptop

When it comes to sharing information quickly and efficiently, QR codes are most people's first choice, and for good reason. You can store pretty much anything in a QR code, from short content like text quotes and Wi-Fi passwords to longer details like email addresses and website links. And since the QR code saves all the information in a relatively compact image file, you can readily share it with multiple people — all without the hassle of retyping the same message over and over again for every recipient.

Advertisement

Because of the convenience, QR codes are just about everywhere on the web these days. Thankfully, it's super easy to scan a QR code using your Android or iOS device to access the information. But what if you don't have your mobile phone nearby? In this guide, we'll go over some of the quick and simple ways to scan a QR code directly from your laptop.