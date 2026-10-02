Can You Put A Twin Turbo On A 4-Cylinder Engine?

Turbochargers are incredibly useful devices for extracting power and efficiency from small-displacement engines. And since the heady days of the 1980s, these gadgets have evolved to become reliable, compact, and relatively commonplace. A lot of cars you see feature turbochargers these days, owing to the fact that you don't need all that much displacement to produce the same amount of power. In other words, a turbocharger makes a smaller V6 equally as capable as a larger V8.

Most turbocharged engines with two cylinder banks — V6s, V8s, and so on — feature twin-turbo setups, whereas most single-bank engines and anything with less than six cylinders have a single turbocharger. But there are exceptions to that rule, including a number of diesel inline fours and even a boxer four with twin turbos. Why is it so rare, though? One hint is that it has nothing to do with the number of cylinder banks; the RB26DETT and 2JZ-GTE are both inline sixes with factory twin turbos, and the Mazda RX-7's 13B also came with twin turbos, and that's a Wankel rotary.

The reality is a combination of two factors: complexity and airflow. Basically, modern turbos move air quite well over a large RPM band. Diesel engines, however, typically run at lower RPMs, so the turbo might not kick in fast enough. So you use a smaller turbo to boost the larger one in a compound setup, hence the twin turbo on these engines. As for the complexity, that's shown off in full with Subaru's twin-turbo boxer engine. Let's explore both in depth and discuss why this setup hasn't been pursued further.