Who Makes Quad-Turbo Engines Besides Bugatti?

Bugatti is famous for its 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine, and in many ways, it's completely unique. It's the only 16-cylinder car engine that remains in production today, yet it's no bigger than an average V12. In order to build it in the first place, Bugatti had to develop most of its own testing tools and refine the design over the course of almost three decades. In that time, it was a W16 for the most part, before the 277 mph Bugatti Tourbillon switched to a more conventional V16. It isn't, however, the only engine on the market to feature four turbochargers.

In 2026, there's another established hypercar maker that uses a similar setup, as well as a fresh-faced startup that aims to launch the third quad-turbo engine soon. The established carmaker is Zenvo, which produced its first car back in 2009. That initial car, the ST1, featured a V8 engine with both a supercharger and a turbocharger, proving the brand's affinity for unusual engine design from the get-go. The brand's next car, the 2016 TS1 GT, switched to a similarly unusual twin-supercharged layout, but its latest Aurora hypercar uses a quad-turbo 6.6-liter V12 engine.

The Aurora's V12 is made by Mahle Powertrain, and it produces 1,250 horsepower while still being road legal in both the U.S. and Europe. Additionally, the Aurora features electric motors generating 600 horsepower, bringing the car's combined output up to 1,850 horsepower.