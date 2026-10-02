Do You Need To Sharpen Both Sides Of A Shovel?

Having properly maintained tools makes lawn and garden projects easier and more enjoyable. While replacing some blades instead of sharpening them is the way to go, sharpening the cutting edge of a shovel is better than buying a new one. While there is some debate over sharpening both sides of a lawn mower blade, the best approach for shovels is to only sharpen one side. The side that gets sharpened depends on the shovel's style. Digging shovels often have the sharpened edge on the scooping or load-carrying front side, while flat shovels or spades are typically sharpened on the opposite back side.

Sharpening the front of a digging shovel makes it easier to dig straight down without the bevel trying to push the blade away from you. A flat shovel is often used for scraping where the bevel on the back can make contact with hard surfaces instead of the cutting edge. In either case, a sharp shovel provides a number of benefits. It's easier to dig through matted grass, tangled roots, and hard soil with a sharp shovel. That reduces fatigue and allows you to dig a cleaner hole with less chance of an injury brought on by struggling with the shovel.

It's best to use a sharp shovel when digging up plants for replanting. While you'll want to dig far enough from the desired plant to miss the majority of its roots, it's nearly impossible to miss them all. A dull shovel will smash and pull any roots it encounters, while a sharp shovel will cut through them cleanly.