Do You Need To Sharpen Both Sides Of A Lawn Mower Blade?

A conventional mower blade has one defined cutting edge. That is the only edge that needs to remain sharp for the proper functioning of the mower. This means there's no need to sharpen both sides of a lawn mower blade, just its single cutting edge. That said, it does not mean the overall shape and structure of the rest of the blade is unimportant. The temptation when sharpening is to grab a grinder, knock the burr down to a roughly eyeballed edge, and leave behind a "near enough is good enough" bevel. It looks sharp, so it must be good to go, right? Well, unfortunately, that's not necessarily the case.

A mower blade has a particular shape and weight distribution for a reason. The leading, bladed edge has to cut grass, but the remainder of the blade also has to move air, lift grass into the cutting path, and propel the clippings toward the discharge chute or catcher. Changing its shape unnecessarily can create an imbalance affecting how it performs, and more crucially, how smoothly it spins.

This is why sharpening a mower blade is so much more than simply putting a rough edge on a simple blank. You are maintaining the balance and structural integrity of a critical piece of a high-speed rotating system. The cutting edge needs to be sharp, but it also needs to remain within the necessary bounds of the manufacturer's intended specifications. Changing angular geometry through tapering can lead to asymmetrical chord length (the distance from the blade's leading edge to its trailing edge) and have disastrous follow-on effects, as can removing significantly more material from one blade than another.

Sharpen the cutting edge, not both sides, but also do not mistake that simple answer for a simple job. Underneath that mower deck, there is considerably more going on than meets the eye.