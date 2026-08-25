4 Things You Should Never Mow Over With A Lawn Mower

There's nothing quite like pulling out the lawn mower and heading off into the yard as the sun peeks out over the horizon, though experts suggest mid-morning might actually be the best time of the day to cut the grass. As a matter of fact, it's been found that mowing the lawn can be therapeutic for the body and mind, according to Psychology Today. Yet while we have all been taught the fundamentals of how to cut grass, there are everyday things in the garden that people should avoid going over with a lawn mower.

To be honest, many of these objects fall into the common-sense category; however, there may be a temptation to just mow over them quickly rather than clean up the area or plan a new path. Doing so, though, could cause serious damage to the lawn mower or, worse, to yourself or others. Here are the things you should never mow over with a lawn mower.