4 Things You Should Never Mow Over With A Lawn Mower
There's nothing quite like pulling out the lawn mower and heading off into the yard as the sun peeks out over the horizon, though experts suggest mid-morning might actually be the best time of the day to cut the grass. As a matter of fact, it's been found that mowing the lawn can be therapeutic for the body and mind, according to Psychology Today. Yet while we have all been taught the fundamentals of how to cut grass, there are everyday things in the garden that people should avoid going over with a lawn mower.
To be honest, many of these objects fall into the common-sense category; however, there may be a temptation to just mow over them quickly rather than clean up the area or plan a new path. Doing so, though, could cause serious damage to the lawn mower or, worse, to yourself or others. Here are the things you should never mow over with a lawn mower.
Tree roots
Every homeowner understands that tree roots can become a problem. They spread into areas that you wish they wouldn't, such as the driveway or across the lawn. While a professional will be necessary to deal with the former, the latter proves equally tricky to manage, since grass often grows around the roots in the yard. If you want to maintain your lawn mower and the health of your trees, it's best not to mow over these sections — unless you're absolutely certain that raising the blade's height is viable here.
The larger trees have thicker roots, so going over them may blunt the lawn mower's blades or even damage them. The second challenge is the actual damage to the tree root by the lawn mower's blades. Over time, this could negatively affect the tree, as damaged roots might impair its growth or even cause its death.
Instead of mowing over these areas, an option could be to remove the turf and add wood chips. It might just save your lawn mower and trees in the long run.
Rocks and stones
Any good lawn mower instruction manual states that you shouldn't mow over rocks or gravelly areas. The reason is simple: they become dangerous projectiles that could harm people, animals, and nearby objects. But how much damage could it actually do? A lot, actually — the speed of a rock projected from a lawn mower is comparable to a bullet fired from a gun. So, this isn't a case of a rock breaking something or leaving a sting; it could be lethal.
"MythBusters" explored this in one of its episodes by comparing a rock shot out by a lawn mower to a bullet from a .357 Magnum. The results were frightening: the team discovered it wasn't just a myth but a reality. "Frankly, I'm astonished by this, but a rock thrown from a lawnmower can possibly have as much or more power than a bullet from a .357," co-host Adam Savage said.
Branches and sticks
Taking a walk through the yard, it's not unusual to see pieces of branches, twigs, and sticks lying around — especially if your house is a home to many trees. Common sense suggests that people remove the bigger branches out of the way before mowing the lawn, but it's also essential to remove the smaller sticks.
There are two reasons for this. The first is that the sticks could damage the lawn mower's blades, especially if they're thicker and bigger than they look. While buying new blades isn't the most expensive exercise in the world, it's an expense that can add up fast if you're doing it regularly.
Second of all, mowing over a stick can turn it into an unintended and dangerous projectile. This could turn into bad news for any nearby windows, cars, or even the legs of the person pushing the lawn mower. It's not fun to feel the sting or the cut after going over something you shouldn't have in the first place.
Wires and ropes
It's amazing what you find in the garden when you least expect it. Sometimes, you might be busy fixing something and fail to see any leftover materials lying in the grass, such as wire or rope. This is why it's advised that people walk through the yard and pick up foreign objects before mowing the lawn, or even stop the lawn mower if they spot something in their path. Failing to do so is one of the dangerous mistakes people make when using their lawn mowers.
In the case of wire and rope — like many other items that aren't grass — they have the ability to become projectiles if the lawn mower's blades latch onto them. Furthermore, since they're bendable, they may tangle in the blades and cause serious damage. By becoming obstructions or jamming the blades' movement, this could cause the lawn mower's motor to strain or even pack up entirely.