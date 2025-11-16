Don't Sharpen Your Edger Blades, Replace Them Instead - Here's Why

While you can use a string trimmer as an edger, using a metal-blade lawn edger provides a cleaner look where your lawn transitions between lush green grass and hard surfaces such as sidewalks and driveways. As a tool we've invested money in, we would like to take care of it properly to ensure years of trouble-free service.

You may look at your edger blades and think they look dull and could benefit from sharpening. However, much like new lawn mower blades that come pre-sharpened, your edger blades shouldn't have a razor's edge. While a lawn mower blade needs to be sharp enough to cut blades of grass cleanly without tearing them, an edger blade is designed to rip through dirt and grass roots, and contact hidden debris such as rocks and concrete.

Edger blades will wear down with normal use. If they become damaged, chipped, cracked, or bent, or if they've worn down past their useful limit, it's time to change them. Still, some might think sharpening an edger blade is a good idea even if leading edger manufacturers like Ryobi and Stihl advise against sharpening them in their product instruction manuals.