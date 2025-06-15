Do New Lawn Mower Blades Come Sharpened? What To Know Before You Buy

When using a lawn mower, there are some pretty basic things one expects out of its performance. It should fire up without issue, whether it's a self-propelled push mower or a riding mower, its wheels should move freely, and, perhaps most importantly, the blade should cut through grass with ease. After all, what's the point of a lawn mower that does a poor job of cutting grass? Over time, it's inevitable that your mower's blade will wear out, and a new one will be needed. Regardless of how often you replace your lawn mower's blades, it's expected that the new blade will be sharpened and ready to go every time.

To many, it might seem that a new lawn mower blade is lacking in sharpness right out of the package. They can look dull and feel similarly to the touch, giving one the impression that they need to be sharpened and aren't ready for use. In reality, this is just the way fresh lawn mower blades are. The duller edge allows them to cut grass longer, and keep them in workable shape after unexpected run-ins with roots, rocks, and other debris. So, technically speaking, lawn mower blades do indeed come sharpened, even if it might not seem at first glance that they've reached their fullest sharpening potential.

If you're not sold on a relatively dull lawn mower blade, you don't have to use it as-is. You can always take it somewhere to be sharpened, or tackle it yourself. However, this choice comes with positives as well as negatives worth considering.

