What's The Warranty On LG's Home Appliances?

Most major appliance manufacturers offer basic warranties with their products. The LG appliance brand, for example, covers a variety of appliances; in the event they spontaneously fail, LG offers both labor and the parts necessary to get them back up to speed. The obvious concern with any warranty, though, is how long it lasts, and that depends heavily on the appliance, as well as the components inside of it. The majority of devices and appliances may only be covered for as little as one year, while specific components present in larger products, especially with the help of an extended warranty, can be covered for as long as 10 years.

LG offers warranties on its various large appliances when you buy them on the assumption that everything within the product is functioning properly. This means that, in the event your appliance suddenly fails at no obvious fault of yours (directly damaging it, using it in a way it's not meant to be used, modifying it, etc.), LG will either repair or replace the appliance at its own discretion, covering the cost of labor and parts as necessary.

The length of the warranty period may have a little bit of wiggle room depending on the precise appliance in question, but generally speaking, many of LG's products are warrantied for one year from the date of purchase from an authorized reseller, i.e. an electronics or hardware store. This is the warranty length you'll find on a typical LG-branded refrigerator, for example, as well as an LG home theater soundbar. Certain appliances may tack on an extra year for your trouble, such as some LG clothes dryers and gas ranges.