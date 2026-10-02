What's The Warranty On LG's Home Appliances?
Most major appliance manufacturers offer basic warranties with their products. The LG appliance brand, for example, covers a variety of appliances; in the event they spontaneously fail, LG offers both labor and the parts necessary to get them back up to speed. The obvious concern with any warranty, though, is how long it lasts, and that depends heavily on the appliance, as well as the components inside of it. The majority of devices and appliances may only be covered for as little as one year, while specific components present in larger products, especially with the help of an extended warranty, can be covered for as long as 10 years.
LG offers warranties on its various large appliances when you buy them on the assumption that everything within the product is functioning properly. This means that, in the event your appliance suddenly fails at no obvious fault of yours (directly damaging it, using it in a way it's not meant to be used, modifying it, etc.), LG will either repair or replace the appliance at its own discretion, covering the cost of labor and parts as necessary.
The length of the warranty period may have a little bit of wiggle room depending on the precise appliance in question, but generally speaking, many of LG's products are warrantied for one year from the date of purchase from an authorized reseller, i.e. an electronics or hardware store. This is the warranty length you'll find on a typical LG-branded refrigerator, for example, as well as an LG home theater soundbar. Certain appliances may tack on an extra year for your trouble, such as some LG clothes dryers and gas ranges.
There are separate warranties for specific appliance parts
While the overall appliances sold by LG have blanket warranties of a year or two, things actually get a little more complicated when it comes to individual components in certain appliances. Returning to the refrigerator example, the main warranty on the appliance is one year, but the warranty on several of the fridge's components actually last a lot longer.
Certain LG-branded fridge models have separate warranties for the sealed components, including the condenser, dryer, connecting tube, and evaporator, as well as an additional warranty for the compressor. In the former's case, the warranty is five years for both parts and labor, while in the latter's case, it's five years for labor and 10 years for parts. We also see this on some LG dryer models, where the dryer drum has a three year independent warranty, but only for parts, not for labor.
What these parts-only warranties mean is that, in the event of sudden, random failure, LG will offer to send you a fresh component, but unlike with a normal warranty claim, it won't send any repair personnel to install it for you. You'll have to manage swapping the components out on your own, or hire a repair professional separately to handle the job.