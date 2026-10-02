Most of us refer to our vehicles as our "cars," but the truth is that SUVs are the most popular vehicle choice in almost every state. The list of the top ten most popular vehicles in the U.S. in 2025 was dominated by both SUVs and pickup trucks. Consumers consistently pick them for their safety ratings, interior passenger and cargo space, all-weather driving capabilities, and added ride height. The perks are obvious, but SUV drivers often pay a penalty in fuel efficiency, insurance premiums, and parking agility.

If you want something smaller, more agile, and with better fuel efficiency, the compact car category still includes plenty of options, such as the Volkswagen Jetta. Introduced to the United States during the 1980 model year, the original Jetta sold in America offered 76 horsepower and a stylish, upmarket interior compared to competitors. It had a base price of around $7,650. The modern Jetta on sale today is a bit more athletic, with a turbocharged engine producing 158 horsepower. It has a starting price of $23,995 plus applicable destination charges.

The Jetta scores well when it comes to fuel efficiency and its roomy interior. Reviewers also tend to praise its accessible starting price and driving dynamics, but find some of the tech clunky to use and rate the exterior as uninspiring compared to competitors. If you're in the market for a compact car, here are four vehicles with better ratings from trusted and reliable sources such as Kelley Blue Book.