4 Compact Cars With Higher Ratings Than The Volkswagen Jetta
Most of us refer to our vehicles as our "cars," but the truth is that SUVs are the most popular vehicle choice in almost every state. The list of the top ten most popular vehicles in the U.S. in 2025 was dominated by both SUVs and pickup trucks. Consumers consistently pick them for their safety ratings, interior passenger and cargo space, all-weather driving capabilities, and added ride height. The perks are obvious, but SUV drivers often pay a penalty in fuel efficiency, insurance premiums, and parking agility.
If you want something smaller, more agile, and with better fuel efficiency, the compact car category still includes plenty of options, such as the Volkswagen Jetta. Introduced to the United States during the 1980 model year, the original Jetta sold in America offered 76 horsepower and a stylish, upmarket interior compared to competitors. It had a base price of around $7,650. The modern Jetta on sale today is a bit more athletic, with a turbocharged engine producing 158 horsepower. It has a starting price of $23,995 plus applicable destination charges.
The Jetta scores well when it comes to fuel efficiency and its roomy interior. Reviewers also tend to praise its accessible starting price and driving dynamics, but find some of the tech clunky to use and rate the exterior as uninspiring compared to competitors. If you're in the market for a compact car, here are four vehicles with better ratings from trusted and reliable sources such as Kelley Blue Book.
Toyota Corolla
The popular Toyota Corolla is ranked higher than the Volkswagen Jetta by Consumer Reports, Kelley Blue Book, and U.S. News & World Report. The Corolla is a venerable car first introduced in America in 1969, offering a long history that few others can match. We even named a 1980s model one of the best Toyotas ever designed. Today, they are an affordable, fuel-efficient, and reliable option. The 2027 model is priced slightly lower than the Jetta at $23,325 for the base LE model, though you will pay an additional $1,295 in delivery and processing fees.
Both compact cars are sold with similar standard features, including cloth upholstery, Bluetooth, and adaptive cruise control. The Corolla has a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine with 169 horsepower. The Jetta has a smaller 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine with 158 horsepower, but it puts out more torque for better acceleration. The Toyota also has a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), compared to the Jetta's 8-speed automatic transmission. Both cars come standard with front-wheel drive.
Inside, the Jetta has a few inches more legroom in the second row than the Corolla. Both vehicles seat five and offer similar front-row legroom. The Corolla LE is available in a wide variety of colors, while the base Jetta offers only a choice of four. The Volkswagen has a better standard warranty, with coverage for four years compared to Toyota's three, but the Corolla has a five-year, 60,000-mile drivetrain warranty, while the Jetta has a four-year, 50,000-mile drivetrain warranty.
Nissan Sentra
The 2027 Nissan Sentra is one of the most affordable new cars on the market. The base S model starts at $22,890, plus up to $2,245 in destination and other fees. Similar to the Corolla, the Sentra offers a more robust powertrain warranty, though the Jetta's basic warranty is better. The Sentra's 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine has slightly better fuel economy than the Jetta's 1.5-liter turbocharged specs.
The Nissan has a stylish, angular exterior that looks more modern than the Jetta's more subdued lines, and it's also available in a bolder range of colors. Inside, the Sentra offers a larger, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, compared to the Jetta's standard 8-inch screen. Both vehicles have wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features are similar on both vehicles and include blind-spot monitoring, lane assistance, and adaptive cruise control.
The vehicles are very comparable in trunk space. The Sentra offers more legroom in the first row, while the Jetta offers a bit more space in the second row. Ultimately, these compact cars are so similar that your choice may come down to which design you like better, or whether you prefer the Jetta's smaller but turbocharged engine, which puts out more horsepower.
Subaru WRX
While the Subaru WRX is technically considered a compact sports sedan, Kelley Blue Book includes it on its list of the best compact cars, ranking it two places ahead of the Volkswagen Jetta. Subaru introduced a more affordable base model in 2026, and the entry-level, four-door WRX starts at $32,495 plus destination and delivery charges. It's almost $10,000 more expensive than the Jetta, which may put it out of range for some buyers.
All trims of the WRX have the same 2.4-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which provides 271 horsepower — that's over 100 horsepower more than the standard Jetta. The Subaru also offers traction control along with standard all-wheel drive. All Jetta models are front-wheel drive. If you can't drive stick shift, however, expect to invest more. The base model comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission, as do the Premium and Limited trims. Inside, cargo space is small, but the front row has enough room that even tall drivers and passengers should be comfortable.
The WRX should be a contender if you're simply looking for a fun car to drive, especially if you opt for one of the lower trims, which are cheaper than most competitors.
Mazda3
The sporty Mazda3 sedan is an economical but engaging choice. It starts at a price on par with the Volkswagen Jetta, with the base model available for $24,650 plus a $1,315 destination charge. This makes it Mazda's most affordable new vehicle. This compact car comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine putting out 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque, outperforming the Jetta in both. The Mazda3 also has optional all-wheel drive, though it's not available on the base model.
While the Jetta offers better fuel economy, the sportier Mazda3 performs well, with a combined average of 30 mpg compared to the Jetta's 34 mpg. These vehicles are almost identical in size, and both seat a total of five passengers. The Volkswagen offers slightly more cargo space, but if you're tall, the Mazda3 has a bit more legroom in the front row.
Mazda offers fairly typical standard driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, vehicle exit warning, and lane keep assist. The infotainment screen on the base trim is only 8.8 inches, but it's still a bit larger than the Jetta's standard offering. Both vehicles have wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 2026 Mazda3 earned the Car and Driver Editors' Choice Award for its refined interior and fun, dynamic drive.