How To Update Your PlayStation 5 Pulse Elite Headset

The Pulse Elite headset is connected to your PlayStation 5 console via the PlayStation Link USB adapter. You plug the Link into your console's USB ports, and the headset can sync up with it. While the Link is plugged into your PS5 and the Pulse Elite is connected to it, updates for both devices become available when the PS5 system software is updated, with on-screen instructions appearing when an accessory update is ready to install. If you enable automatic updates on your PS5, your console will install new system software automatically while it's in Rest Mode.

If you're worried you missed an update, you can manually check for them by going to your PS5 settings, followed by the System menu, then System Software and System Software Update and Settings. Your PS5 will quickly check if there are updates available, and if there are, you can click Update System Software to install them. Remember, your Link and Pulse Elite must be connected to get updated as well. If you think there's a specific headset update available, even if there are no system updates, you can instead go to the Accessories menu in Settings, then click Headset and PS Link Device Software Update. This will specifically check for updates to connected Links and accessories like the Pulse Elite.

If, for whatever reason, you don't want to connect your Link and Pulse Elite to your console, you can connect them to your PC instead by downloading the Link PC Driver. After installing it, loading its interface, and connecting your Link and headset, you can open the Firmware settings from the quick menu to check for updates. You need to keep your headset connected to the PC with a USB cable while the firmware is updating.