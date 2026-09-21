PS5 Update Automatically Gives Pro Owners A Powerful Graphics Boost

September 2026 brought a PlayStation 5 system update that goes beyond basic bug fixes and performance optimizations. Inside, Sony also dropped a full-fledged graphics update for PS5 Pro owners. There's nothing you even need to do to enjoy it, either... beyond actually downloading and installing the update. If it doesn't download and install automatically, PS5 Pro owners will have to update the PlayStation system software manually.

After updating, the PlayStation automatically switches on the enhanced graphics setting. This effectively turns a previously optional setting into the console's default video output. The setting applies specifically to Sony's newer version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, or PSSR, one of the main distinctions between the PS5 Pro and the Slim consoles. Sony says it'll deliver a sharper, clearer image than before.

This new "Enhance PSSR Image Quality" setting will be enabled by default, so PS5 Pro users won't need to dig through the console's settings to turn it on. Anyone who would rather leave the feature disabled can find it under Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > Enhance PSSR Image Quality.